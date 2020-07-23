UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for ACF, ARO, RO, Typist, APS & Other Posts Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for ACF, ARO, RO, Typist & Other Posts: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam date for various posts including Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and for Uttarakhand Secretariat, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Additional Private Secretary (APS). UKPSC Mains Exam shall be conducted in the month of October and November, 2020.

All such candidates who have qualified in UKPSC ACF Prelims Exam 2019, UKPSC ARO Mains Exam 2019, UK Sectrtariat and Additional Private Secretary Prelims Exam 2017 and Other Prelims Exam, can appear for the respective mains exams on scheduled date and time. The candidates can check the exam schedule through the table below and start preparing for the exam accordingly:

Name of the Exam Expected Date of Exam Uttarakhand Secretariat, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam 2017 From 06 October 2020 UKPSC ACF Mains Exam 2019 To be conducted in the last week of October, 2020 Uttarakhand High Court Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2018 To be conducted in the second week of November 2020

UKPSC ACF Exam 2019-20

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission had conducted the Assistants Conservator of Forest Exam 2020 on 03 November 2019 and the result was released on 10 January 2020. Now, the mains is scheduled in the last week of September. The notification was published in the month of July 2019 and the last date of application was 20 August 2019.

UKPSC ACF Mains Exam 2019-20 will have three compulsory paper (General Hind, General English and General Knowledge) of 100 marks each and a optional subject of 200 marks.Shortlisted candidates in the mains exam shall be called for interview round which is of 75 marks.

UKPSC ACF Recruitment Notification

UKPSC Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer Exam 2018

UKPSC had published the notification for the post of Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer in the month of October 2019. A total of 65 vacancies are available under Uttarakhand High Court. UKPSC ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian Exam 2018 was scheduled on 29 December 2019 in the morning shift.Online application were invited from successful candidates in the prelims exam till 10 July 2020.

UKPSC APS Exam 2017

UKPS APS Main exam is scheduled to be held on 06 October 2020. There will be 8 papers in the exam as follow:

Paper Subject Marks Time Duration Question Paper 1 General study 100 2 hr Question Paper 2 Hindi 100 3 hr Question Paper 3 Hindi Stenography 135 5 minutes and 35 minutes Question Paper 4 Hindi typing 15 10 minutes Question Paper 5 Computer Knowledge 100 90 minutes Question Paper 6 English 50 60 minutes Question Paper 7 English stenography 135 5 minutes and 35 minutes Question Paper 8 English Typing 15 10 Minutes

A total of 122 vacancie are available under UK Secretariat Group C, Public service commission (Lok Sewa Ayog).