UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for ACF, ARO, RO, Typist, APS & Other Posts Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for ACF, ARO, RO, Typist & Other Posts: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam date for various posts including Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and for Uttarakhand Secretariat, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Additional Private Secretary (APS). UKPSC Mains Exam shall be conducted in the month of October and November, 2020.
All such candidates who have qualified in UKPSC ACF Prelims Exam 2019, UKPSC ARO Mains Exam 2019, UK Sectrtariat and Additional Private Secretary Prelims Exam 2017 and Other Prelims Exam, can appear for the respective mains exams on scheduled date and time. The candidates can check the exam schedule through the table below and start preparing for the exam accordingly:
|
Name of the Exam
|
Expected Date of Exam
|
Uttarakhand Secretariat, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam 2017
|
From 06 October 2020
|
UKPSC ACF Mains Exam 2019
|
To be conducted in the last week of October, 2020
|
Uttarakhand High Court Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2018
|
To be conducted in the second week of November 2020
UKPSC ACF Exam 2019-20
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission had conducted the Assistants Conservator of Forest Exam 2020 on 03 November 2019 and the result was released on 10 January 2020. Now, the mains is scheduled in the last week of September. The notification was published in the month of July 2019 and the last date of application was 20 August 2019.
UKPSC ACF Mains Exam 2019-20 will have three compulsory paper (General Hind, General English and General Knowledge) of 100 marks each and a optional subject of 200 marks.Shortlisted candidates in the mains exam shall be called for interview round which is of 75 marks.
UKPSC ACF Recruitment Notification
UKPSC Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer Exam 2018
UKPSC had published the notification for the post of Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Review Officer in the month of October 2019. A total of 65 vacancies are available under Uttarakhand High Court. UKPSC ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian Exam 2018 was scheduled on 29 December 2019 in the morning shift.Online application were invited from successful candidates in the prelims exam till 10 July 2020.
UKPSC APS Exam 2017
UKPS APS Main exam is scheduled to be held on 06 October 2020. There will be 8 papers in the exam as follow:
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Question Paper 1
|
General study
|
100
|
2 hr
|
Question Paper 2
|
Hindi
|
100
|
3 hr
|
Question Paper 3
|
Hindi Stenography
|
135
|
5 minutes and 35 minutes
|
Question Paper 4
|
Hindi typing
|
15
|
10 minutes
|
Question Paper 5
|
Computer Knowledge
|
100
|
90 minutes
|
Question Paper 6
|
English
|
50
|
60 minutes
|
Question Paper 7
|
English stenography
|
135
|
5 minutes and 35 minutes
|
Question Paper 8
|
English Typing
|
15
|
10 Minutes
A total of 122 vacancie are available under UK Secretariat Group C, Public service commission (Lok Sewa Ayog).