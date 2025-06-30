UKPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025:The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has conducted the PCS Prelims Examination 2025 to fill 123 various Group A and B administrative posts. The expected cut off for the UKPSC Prelims has been provided in this article. The official UKPSC PCS cut off 2025 will be declared along with the final results. Candidates can use the expected cut off marks to analyse their performance and plan their preparation for the Mains accordingly.

Category Cut Off General 85-87 General / Uttarakhand Female 78-82 Ex-Servicemen (General) 60-65 General PwD 60-65 SC 72-78 SC (Uttarakhand Female) 60-65 ST 75-80 OBC 85-88 EWS 84-87

UKPSC Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and those who are aspiring for this exam can check the UKPSC previous year cut off marks to understand the trends in qualifying marks, exam difficulty level, and overall competition over the years. This helps estimate the expected cut off for the UKPSC PCS 2025 exam after appearing for the test. Check the detailed category-wise previous year cut off marks below for 2022, 2016, and 2012.