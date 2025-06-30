UKPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025:The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has conducted the PCS Prelims Examination 2025 to fill 123 various Group A and B administrative posts. The expected cut off for the UKPSC Prelims has been provided in this article. The official UKPSC PCS cut off 2025 will be declared along with the final results. Candidates can use the expected cut off marks to analyse their performance and plan their preparation for the Mains accordingly.
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
85-87
|
General / Uttarakhand Female
|
78-82
|
Ex-Servicemen (General)
|
60-65
|
General PwD
|
60-65
|
SC
|
72-78
|
SC (Uttarakhand Female)
|
60-65
|
ST
|
75-80
|
OBC
|
85-88
|
EWS
|
84-87
UKPSC Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and those who are aspiring for this exam can check the UKPSC previous year cut off marks to understand the trends in qualifying marks, exam difficulty level, and overall competition over the years. This helps estimate the expected cut off for the UKPSC PCS 2025 exam after appearing for the test. Check the detailed category-wise previous year cut off marks below for 2022, 2016, and 2012.
UKPSC Cut Off 2022 (Prelims)
Check the UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2022 for all categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, etc. In the General category, the cut off for male candidates was 91.9309 and for female candidates it was 78.6491.
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
91.9309
|
General / Uttarakhand Female
|
78.6491
|
Ex-Servicemen (General)
|
73.1803
|
General PwD
|
65.8888
|
General / Orphans
|
22.3981
|
SC
|
71.8787
|
SC (Uttarakhand Female)
|
71.8787
|
ST
|
84.8994
|
OBC
|
87.5040
|
APV / Uttarakhand Female
|
78.6492
|
EWS
|
84.1185
UKPSC Cut Off 2016 (Prelims)
The UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2016 for all categories is given below. For General Male candidates, the cut off was 181 and for General Female it was 150.625.
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General Male
|
181.000
|
General Female
|
150.625
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
139.250
|
General PwD
|
158.750
|
APV / Uttarakhand Female
|
151.125
|
OBC Female
|
165.750
|
SC Male
|
142.250
|
SC Female
|
131.125
|
ST Male
|
158.125
|
ST Female
|
123.125
Factors Determining UKPSC Cut Off 2025
Several factors influence the UKPSC Cut Off 2025. The major determining factors are:
-
Total number of candidates appearing in the exam
-
Difficulty level of the paper
-
Reservation categories
-
Marks secured by candidates
Check the UKPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Analysis
How to Download UKPSC Cut Off 2025 PDF at psc.uk.gov.in?
Once officially released, candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UKPSC PCS Cut Off 2025:
-
Visit the official UKPSC website – psc.uk.gov.in.
-
Click on the “UKPSC Cut Off 2025” link under the “Announcements” section on the homepage.
-
The category-wise cut off PDF will open.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
