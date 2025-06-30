Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UKPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025: The UKPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 has been provided here for the reference purpose of the candidates. The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission conducts the PCS Preliminary Examination to shortlist eligible candidates for various administrative posts in the state. Candidates can check the expected category-wise cut off marks here and compare them with the previous year trends to estimate their chances of qualifying for the next stage. Read further to check previous year cut offs, factors affecting the cut off, and steps to download the official UKPSC PCS cut off PDF.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary
Jul 1, 2025
UKPSC Prelims 2025 Expected Cut Off
UKPSC Prelims 2025 Expected Cut Off

UKPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025:The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has conducted the PCS Prelims Examination 2025 to fill 123 various Group A and B administrative posts. The expected cut off for the UKPSC Prelims has been provided in this article. The official UKPSC PCS cut off 2025 will be declared along with the final results. Candidates can use the expected cut off marks to analyse their performance and plan their preparation for the Mains accordingly.

Category

Cut Off

General

85-87

General / Uttarakhand Female

78-82

Ex-Servicemen (General)

60-65

General PwD

60-65

SC

72-78

SC (Uttarakhand Female)

60-65

ST

75-80

OBC

85-88

EWS

84-87

UKPSC Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and those who are aspiring for this exam can check the UKPSC previous year cut off marks to understand the trends in qualifying marks, exam difficulty level, and overall competition over the years. This helps estimate the expected cut off for the UKPSC PCS 2025 exam after appearing for the test. Check the detailed category-wise previous year cut off marks below for 2022, 2016, and 2012.

UKPSC Cut Off 2022 (Prelims)

Check the UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2022 for all categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, etc. In the General category, the cut off for male candidates was 91.9309 and for female candidates it was 78.6491.

Category

Cut Off

General

91.9309

General / Uttarakhand Female

78.6491

Ex-Servicemen (General)

73.1803

General PwD

65.8888

General / Orphans

22.3981

SC

71.8787

SC (Uttarakhand Female)

71.8787

ST

84.8994

OBC

87.5040

APV / Uttarakhand Female

78.6492

EWS

84.1185

UKPSC Cut Off 2016 (Prelims)

The UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2016 for all categories is given below. For General Male candidates, the cut off was 181 and for General Female it was 150.625.

Category

Cut Off

General Male

181.000

General Female

150.625

Ex-Servicemen

139.250

General PwD

158.750

APV / Uttarakhand Female

151.125

OBC Female

165.750

SC Male

142.250

SC Female

131.125

ST Male

158.125

ST Female

123.125

Factors Determining UKPSC Cut Off 2025

Several factors influence the UKPSC Cut Off 2025. The major determining factors are:

  • Total number of candidates appearing in the exam

  • Difficulty level of the paper

  • Reservation categories

  • Marks secured by candidates

Check the UKPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Analysis

How to Download UKPSC Cut Off 2025 PDF at psc.uk.gov.in?

Once officially released, candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UKPSC PCS Cut Off 2025:

  • Visit the official UKPSC website – psc.uk.gov.in.

  • Click on the “UKPSC Cut Off 2025” link under the “Announcements” section on the homepage.

  • The category-wise cut off PDF will open.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

