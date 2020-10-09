UKPSC Recruitment 2020 for 571 Lecturer Posts, Apply Online for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services Exam @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited published the notification for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam 2020. A total of 571 candidates shall be recruited for the post of Lecturer through this exam.

UKPSC Lecturer Registration is going to start on the official website of UKPSC ukpsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can register for UKPSC Special Subordinate Education Services Exam on or before 11 November 2020. However, the last date for submitting hard copy of UKPSC Lecturer Application along with documents is 16 November 2020.

The candidates can check more information on UKPSC Special Subordinate Education Exam 2020 through the pdf link given below:

Notification Details

Notification Number - A-1/S-1/2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 11 November 2020

Last Date for submitting hard copy of application form and important documents - 16 November 2020 till 6 PM

UKPSC Vacancy Details

Lecturer Cadre (General Branch) - 544 Posts

Lecturer Cadre (Female Branch) - 27 Posts

UKPSC Lecturer Pay Scale:

Level 8 - 47600-151100

Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC Lecturer Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should posses Master’s Degree in relevant field

Age Limit:

21 to 42 Years

Selection Process for UKPSC Lecturer Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam 2020. The candidates can check the exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:

UKPSC Lecturer Exam Syllabus

How to Apply for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates may apply through UKPSC Official website www.ukpsc.gov.in or https://ukpsc.net.in on or before 01 November 2020.

UKPSC Special Subordinate Education Services Exam Notification PDF

Official Website

Application Fee: