UKPSC Upper PCS Result 2022 (Out) @ukpsc.gov.in: Download Final Answer Key, Cut-off Marks, Marks

UKPSC Upper PCS Result 2022 Link has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download Final Answer Key, Cut-off Marks, Marks here.

UKPSC Upper PCS Result 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result, cut-off marks, marks, and revised answer key of State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021. Candidates who appeared in UKPSC PCS Exam can download UKPSC Result by going through the official website of UKPSC i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. They can also download the result by clicking on UKPSC Upper PCS Result Link provided below:

UKPSC Upper PCS Result Download Link

कट ऑफ मार्क्स

अभ्यर्थियों के प्राप्तांक

संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी

How to Download UKPSC Upper PCS Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in

Click on ‘उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 का परीक्षा परिणाम, कट ऑफ मार्क्स, अभ्यर्थियों के प्राप्तांक एवं संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी’

Click on the rsult link ‘परीक्षा परिणाम’

Download UKPSC PCS Result PDF

Check details of the selected candidates