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UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 553 Posts; Apply Online Starts September 08 at sssc.uk.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 10:27 IST

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The UKSSSC has released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for various Group C posts including Junior Assistant, Computer Operator, Registrar Clerk, and others. A total of 553 vacancies are announced. The application process will start from 08 September 2026 at sssc.uk.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, number of vacancies, and other details.

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 553 Posts; Apply Online Starts September 08 at sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 553 Posts; Apply Online Starts September 08 at sssc.uk.gov.in

Key Points

  • UKSSSC announced 553 Group C vacancies for Inter Level Recruitment 2026.
  • The official notification for the recruitment was released on 31 August 2026.
  • Applications will be accepted from 08 September to 07 October 2026.

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the notification under advertisement no.80/UKSSSC/2026 to fill 553 vacant Group C posts including Computer Assistant, Junior Assistant / Assistant Data Entry Operator, Junior Assistant / Senior Assistant, Registration Clerk, Telephone Operator, Land Acquisition Amin / Land Acquisition Inspector, Store Keeper, Survey Accountant, and others. The notification was released on 31 August 2026 and the application process will commence from 08 September onwards.

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The UKSSSC has announced a total of 553 vacancies for Group C posts in various departments of the state government. Candidates who are planning to apply can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Advertisement No.

80/UKSSSC/2026

No. of Vacancies

553

Notification Release Date

31 August 2026

Registration Dates

08 September to 07 October 2026

Official Website

sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The candidates who are planning to apply for the UKSSSC Inter Level recruitment should download the official notification and read it carefully. The notification provides all the relevant information regarding the eligibility criteria for each post, application process, salary structure, pay level, and other details.

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification

Download Here

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who wish to apply must meet certain eligibility criteria as per different posts announced in the notification. The eligibility criteria includes educational qualifications/ skills/ experience and age limit.

Post Name

Age Limit

Educational Qualification

Computer Operator

18-42 years

  • Must have passed the Intermediate examination of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or an examination recognized by the government as equivalent

  • A minimum typing speed of 4000 key depressions per hour in Hindi on a computer and knowledge of MS Office

Junior Assistant / Assistant Data Entry Operator

18-42 years

  • Must have passed the Intermediate examination of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or an examination recognized by the government as equivalent

  • A minimum typing speed of 4000 key depressions per hour in Hindi on a computer

Junior Assistant / Senior Assistant

18-42 years

  • Intermediate with minimum typing speed of 25 WPM in Hindi and 30 in English And

  • Well versed with working in M.S.Office And

  • Minimum 5 years experience in Govt./Semi Govt./Public Sector/Reputed Ltd. company And

  • Have served at least 3 years in the relevant post and grade immediately below post applied for

Registrar Clerk

18-42 years

  • Must have passed the Intermediate examination of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or an examination recognized by the government as equivalent

  • A minimum typing speed of 4000 key depressions per hour in Hindi on a computer

Junior Assistant

(Divisional Cadre) & (Office of the Transport Commissioner)

(Transport Department,

Uttarakhand)

18-42 years

  • Must have passed the Intermediate examination of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or an examination recognized by the government as equivalent

  • A minimum typing speed of 4000 key depressions per hour in Hindi on a computer

  • A net speed of more than 8,000 key depressions per hour for data entry on a computer.

  • Desirable: Knowledge of computer operations or having passed the 'O' Level computer course.

Junior Assistant (Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board)

18-42 years

  • Must have passed the Intermediate examination or an equivalent examination recognized by the government from a recognized Board/Institution of Secondary Education.

  • Knowledge of Hindi/English typing and a typing speed of 4000 key depressions per hour on a computer are required.

  • Only those candidates whose names are registered with an employment exchange located in the state of Uttarakhand shall be eligible for recruitment.

Junior Assistant (Department of Information and Public Relations, Uttarakhand)

18-42 years

  • Must have passed the Intermediate Examination of the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education or an examination recognized by the government as equivalent thereto.

  • Must possess a Hindi typing speed of 4000 KDPH (Key Depressions Per Hour).

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Application Fee

To apply for the UKSSSC Inter Level recruitment, the candidates are required to pay an application fee as per their category. The application fee can be paid in online mode only.

Category

Application Fee

UR/ OBC

Rs.300/-

SC/ ST/ EWS

Rs.150/-

Divyang

Rs.150/-

Orphan

NIL

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 10:27 IST

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