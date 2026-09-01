UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 553 Posts; Apply Online Starts September 08 at sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The UKSSSC has released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for various Group C posts including Junior Assistant, Computer Operator, Registrar Clerk, and others. A total of 553 vacancies are announced. The application process will start from 08 September 2026 at sssc.uk.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, number of vacancies, and other details.
Key Points
- UKSSSC announced 553 Group C vacancies for Inter Level Recruitment 2026.
- The official notification for the recruitment was released on 31 August 2026.
- Applications will be accepted from 08 September to 07 October 2026.
UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the notification under advertisement no.80/UKSSSC/2026 to fill 553 vacant Group C posts including Computer Assistant, Junior Assistant / Assistant Data Entry Operator, Junior Assistant / Senior Assistant, Registration Clerk, Telephone Operator, Land Acquisition Amin / Land Acquisition Inspector, Store Keeper, Survey Accountant, and others. The notification was released on 31 August 2026 and the application process will commence from 08 September onwards.
UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UKSSSC has announced a total of 553 vacancies for Group C posts in various departments of the state government. Candidates who are planning to apply can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
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Advertisement No.
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80/UKSSSC/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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553
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Notification Release Date
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31 August 2026
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Registration Dates
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08 September to 07 October 2026
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Official Website
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sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The candidates who are planning to apply for the UKSSSC Inter Level recruitment should download the official notification and read it carefully. The notification provides all the relevant information regarding the eligibility criteria for each post, application process, salary structure, pay level, and other details.
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UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Notification
UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who wish to apply must meet certain eligibility criteria as per different posts announced in the notification. The eligibility criteria includes educational qualifications/ skills/ experience and age limit.
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Post Name
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Age Limit
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Educational Qualification
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Computer Operator
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18-42 years
|
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Junior Assistant / Assistant Data Entry Operator
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18-42 years
|
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Junior Assistant / Senior Assistant
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18-42 years
|
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Registrar Clerk
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18-42 years
|
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Junior Assistant
(Divisional Cadre) & (Office of the Transport Commissioner)
(Transport Department,
Uttarakhand)
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18-42 years
|
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Junior Assistant (Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board)
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18-42 years
|
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Junior Assistant (Department of Information and Public Relations, Uttarakhand)
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18-42 years
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UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
To apply for the UKSSSC Inter Level recruitment, the candidates are required to pay an application fee as per their category. The application fee can be paid in online mode only.
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Category
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Application Fee
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UR/ OBC
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Rs.300/-
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SC/ ST/ EWS
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Rs.150/-
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Divyang
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Rs.150/-
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Orphan
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NIL
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.