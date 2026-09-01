UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 553 Posts; Apply Online Starts September 08 at sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the notification under advertisement no.80/UKSSSC/2026 to fill 553 vacant Group C posts including Computer Assistant, Junior Assistant / Assistant Data Entry Operator, Junior Assistant / Senior Assistant, Registration Clerk, Telephone Operator, Land Acquisition Amin / Land Acquisition Inspector, Store Keeper, Survey Accountant, and others. The notification was released on 31 August 2026 and the application process will commence from 08 September onwards.

UKSSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The UKSSSC has announced a total of 553 vacancies for Group C posts in various departments of the state government. Candidates who are planning to apply can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: