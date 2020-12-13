UKSSSC JE Admit Card 2020 Released @sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Junior Engineer Hall Ticket

UKSSSC JE Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of Online Exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) for (Uttarakhand Peyjal Sansadhan Vikas Evam Nirman Nigan) 2019 and 2020, against advertisement no. 18/UKSSSC/2019 and advertisement No: 24/UKSSSC/2020 respectively, on its website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card from the official website - https://uksssconline.in. The link to download the admit card along with other details being sent on your registered email Id. Application Id has been sent on candidates registered Mobile Number.

UKSSSC JE Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can also download UKSSSC Junior Engineer Admit Card , directly, through the link:

UKSSSC JE Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UKSSSC JE Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of of UKSSSC i.e. https://uksssconline.in Enter your ‘Application Number and Date of Birth’ Click on ‘View Hall Ticket’ Download UKSSSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2020 In-case of any issues candidates you can send an email at ukssschelpdesk@gmail.com with any three parameter from below along with post name/advertisement name : Registered Name, DoB, District, Mobile Number, email Id, Application Id, or Father’s Name

UKSSSC JE Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 December 2020 (Saturday) from 2 PM to 4 PM and 20 December 2020 (Sunday) from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

UKSSSC JE Exam Pattern:

There will be Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions related to Diploma in Civil Engineering. The total marks of the exam are 100. Each correct answer will be given 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the paper.. Candidates will required to score a minimum of 45 marks (35% marks for SC/ST) in order to qualify the test.