JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sugarcane Supervisor, State Milk Supervisor and other posts

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on sssc.uk.gov.in for 100 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 11, 2022 16:41 IST
UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022
UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Sugarcane Supervisor in Sugarcane Development & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor in Dairy Development Department, Plantation Supervisor in Tea Development Board, Garden Overseer in Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture & Technology University and Food Processing Supervisor. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 Jan 2022 to 12 Mar 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 Mar 2022

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Sugarcane Supervisor (Sugarcane & Sugar Commissioner) - 78 Posts
  • State Milk Supervisor (Dairy Development Department)- 9 Posts
  • Plantation Supervisor (Tea Development Board) - 4 Posts
  • Garden Overseer (Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture & Technology University) - 1 Post
  • Food Processing Branch Supervisor, Canning (Horticulture Department) - 8 Posts

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Sugarcane Supervisor (Sugarcane & Sugar Commissioner) - Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject or 10th passed with 2 Years Diploma in Agriculture.
  • State Milk Supervisor (Dairy Development Department)-Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject or Diploma in Indian Dairy from Agriculture Research Council.
  • Plantation Supervisor (Tea Development Board) - Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject.
  • Garden Overseer (Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture & Technology University) - Candidate must be 12th passed with 10 years work experience in Ornamental Garden Nursery of Horticulture Department
    or 12th pass in Agriculture with 05 years work experience in relevant field.
  • Food Processing Branch Supervisor, Canning (Horticulture Department) - Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject and Diploma in Food Processing.

Download UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Notification

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on MCQs based written exam of 100 marks and questions.

How to apply for UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 Jan 2022 to 12 Mar 2022. No other mode/means of application will be accepted.

FAQ

How to apply for UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before from 27 Jan 2022 to 12 Mar 2022. No other mode/means of application will be accepted.

What is the qualification required for UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022?

12th pass or equivalent.

What is the last date for UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022?

12 March 2022.

What is the starting date for UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022?

27 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022?

100.

Take Free Online Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationUKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sugarcane Supervisor, State Milk Supervisor and other posts
Notification Date11 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission27 Jan, 2022
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization UKSSSC
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.