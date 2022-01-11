UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sugarcane Supervisor, State Milk Supervisor and other posts

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on sssc.uk.gov.in for 100 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sugarcane Supervisor in Sugarcane Development & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor in Dairy Development Department, Plantation Supervisor in Tea Development Board, Garden Overseer in Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture & Technology University and Food Processing Supervisor. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 Jan 2022 to 12 Mar 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 12 Mar 2022

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sugarcane Supervisor (Sugarcane & Sugar Commissioner) - 78 Posts

State Milk Supervisor (Dairy Development Department)- 9 Posts

Plantation Supervisor (Tea Development Board) - 4 Posts

Garden Overseer (Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture & Technology University) - 1 Post

Food Processing Branch Supervisor, Canning (Horticulture Department) - 8 Posts

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sugarcane Supervisor (Sugarcane & Sugar Commissioner) - Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject or 10th passed with 2 Years Diploma in Agriculture.

State Milk Supervisor (Dairy Development Department)-Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject or Diploma in Indian Dairy from Agriculture Research Council.

Plantation Supervisor (Tea Development Board) - Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject.

Garden Overseer (Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture & Technology University) - Candidate must be 12th passed with 10 years work experience in Ornamental Garden Nursery of Horticulture Department

or 12th pass in Agriculture with 05 years work experience in relevant field. Food Processing Branch Supervisor, Canning (Horticulture Department) - Candidate must be 12th passed with Agriculture subject and Diploma in Food Processing.

Download UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Notification

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on MCQs based written exam of 100 marks and questions.

How to apply for UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 Jan 2022 to 12 Mar 2022. No other mode/means of application will be accepted.