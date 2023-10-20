Understanding the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024-25

Whenever we talk about quality education in rural areas, the name of Navodaya Vidyalayas is taken first. Apart from being residential, Navodaya Vidyalayas provide free education to the students, due to which they are very famous in rural areas. Navodaya Vidyalayas are not new but they were started under the National Policy on Education 1986. Recently Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had released the application forms of class VI for the academic session 2024-25. The last date for filling the application has now passed but there are many such questions in the minds of the candidates and their parents related to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class-6. They are facing a lot of difficulty. So let us know very important information related to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Examination 2024-25: Question- Who will be able to appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024-25? Answer- Only those who have submitted their applications till the last date of 17th August will be able to appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). Question- Who will conduct the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024-25? Answer- Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) was earlier designed, developed and conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), but now this examination is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The way it is designed ensures that it does not cause any problem to rural children. Question- What type of questions will come in the exam? Answer- Most probably objective type questions will be asked. Question- What will be the duration of the selection examination? Answer- The duration of the selection test will be 2 hours. The exam will start from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Question- How many sections will the examination be divided into? Answer- The examination will be divided into three sections in which objective type questions will be asked. Question: Will each candidate be given three examination booklets? Answer: Each candidate will be given only one examination booklet consisting of three sections. Differently abled students will be given 40 minutes additional time. Question- In which language will the exam booklet be given to the candidate in the exam? Answer: The candidate will be given the examination booklet in the same language which the candidate has mentioned in the application form. Question- This exam will be of how many marks? Answer- This will be an examination of 100 marks. Question- How many questions will be asked in total? Answer- Total number of questions will be 80. Question- How many questions will be asked on which subjects? Answer- There will be 40 questions related to mental ability, 20 questions related to arithmetic and 20 questions related to language. Question- Of how many marks, questions will be asked on which subjects? Answer- There will be questions of 50 marks related to mental ability. There will be 25 marks questions related to arithmetic. There will be 25 marks questions related to language. Question- How many seats will there be for admissions? Answer: This year, applications have been filled in approximately for 649 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Admission will be for a maximum of 80 seats in each Navodaya Vidyalaya. Question- At what level will the entrance examination be conducted? Answer- This examination is conducted at all India level. Besides, it is also organized at the district and block level. Question- In how many phases will the examination be conducted? Answer- After filling the application, the examination will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be conducted on 4th November and the second phase will be conducted on 20th January. Question- Will rural children get any reservation? Answer - Because Navodaya Vidyalayas are mainly made for the children of rural areas, hence only rural children will get admission on 75 percent seats. Question- How much reservation will the children of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get? Answer - Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe children will get reservation in proportion to their population in the district. But in any case this reservation will not be less than the national average. Question- What reservation do girls get? Answer- One third of the total seats will be reserved for girls. Question: Do special children also get reservation? Answer- Three percent of the total seats will be reserved for special children. Question- When will the results of the entrance examination be declared? Answer- It is expected that the results of class VI will be declared by the month of March or April. Question- After admission, which language is the medium of instruction in class sixth? Answer: The medium of instruction till class-7 or class-8 is mother tongue/regional language. After this, Hindi/English remains the common medium of instruction in Navodaya schools. Question- Which is the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya? Answer- The official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya is navodaya.gov.in We hope that now there will be no doubt left in the minds of the candidates or parents. Also keep checking navodaya.gov.in website for latest information.