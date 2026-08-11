Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till Aug 15, Check Apply Link And More Details

Key Points Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 application deadline extended to August 15, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 395 posts for Specialist & General Banking Officers.

Online applications began July 21, 2026; original deadline was August 10, 2026.

The Union Bank of India has extended the last date to apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their applications till now can submit it through the official website of the UBI Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. The revised date now stands at August 15, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 395 posts under the Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27, including Specialist Officers, General Banking Officers and those with domain level expertise Interested candidates should complete the application process before the revised dates. The online application for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 commenced on July 21, 2026 with the last date to fill the application was August 10, 2026. In order to provide additional opportunities to the banking aspirants the registration dates have been extended.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official Union Bank of India recruitment portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The application process was started on July 21, 2026 and the deadline has now been extended to August 15, 2026. Candidates must read the official notification once to eligibility and post-specific requirements before submitting the application form. Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here Union Bank SO Application Date Extended Notice 2026 Click Here Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights The Union Bank of India Recruitment 2026 aims to fill various Specialist Officer level posts such as Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager. Check the table below for overall details related to the UBI Notification 2026.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Union Bank of India Post General Banking Officers & Specialist Officers No of Vacancies 395 Cadre Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager Mode of Application Online Application Start Date July 21, 2026 Application End Date August 15, 2026 Selection Process Online Examination

Group Discussion

Interview Official Website unionbankofindia.co.in Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the Union Bank of India SO Recruitment candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check the detailed conditions below. Educational Qualification Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree, B.E or B.Tech, MBA, CA, ICWA, MCA or other qualifications from a recognized university for the respective post they are applying for.

Age Limit The minimum age to apply is 22 years while the maximum age limit depends on the post you choose from. Age relaxation will be provided to other categories applicants as per the Central Government guidelines. How to Apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to complete the online application process with ease Visit the official recruitment portal of the Union Bank of India.

On the homepage, click on the new registration if not done.

Then you have to login with credentials such as registration number, password and security code.

Complete the registration process by giving necessary details.

Fill the application form with personal and educational details

Upload documents such as photographs and signatures.

Pay the application fees online.

Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page for future references.