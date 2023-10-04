Uniraj Result 2023 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Direct Link to Download RU UG, PG Marksheet

Uniraj Result 2023 OUT: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) declared the results for M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BBA, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RU results 2023.

Get the direct link to download Rajasthan University Result 2023 PDF here.

Uniraj Result 2023: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently declared the results for various UG, PG courses like M.Sc, BBA, M.A, M.Com, and other certificate and diploma courses. Uniraj Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uniraj.ac.in. The students who participated in these exams can access and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the RU result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Uniraj Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) released the results for various UG, PG courses like M.Sc (Botany), M.Sc (zoology) 2nd, 4th sem, BBA Part I, II, M.A, M.Com 2nd, 4th sem, and other certificate and diploma courses. The students can check their University of Rajasthan results 2023 on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in

Uniraj Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check Rajasthan University Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of Rajasthan University. The Controller of Examination announces the RU result. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan university- uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Check the "Students Corner" and click on the "Results" option available there.

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year

Step 4: Fill in the Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on “Find”

Step 5: Result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference

Rajasthan University Results 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for University of Rajasthan Result 2023 for M.Sc (Botany), M.Sc (zoology) 2nd, 4th sem, BBA Part I, II, M.A, M.Com 2nd, 4th sem, and other certificate and diploma courses.

University of Rajasthan : Highlights

University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1947.

University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Eng & Tech, Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Mgmt, Faculty of Law.