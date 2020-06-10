UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment: SC Asks to hold 37339 Vacancies for Assistant Teacher

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment: On 9 June, The supreme court has directed Uttar Pradesh Government to hold 37339 vacancies vacant which are currently held by Shiksha Mitras. There will be no appointment on these posts till the further orders.

The court had directed the state government on 21 May that the services of Shiksha Mitras shall not be disturbed who all are presently working for Assistant Teachers.

Despite the same, it is, prima facie, borne out from the records now produced that the State Government is proceeding with the selection to fill up all the posts. Such process to be adopted by the State Government shall not be permitted in view of the interim order passed by this Court on 21 May 2020, the Lucknow bench said.

In view for the same, the state government can fill up the remaining posts of Assistant Teachers other than 37,339 posts. In other words, 37,339 posts of Assistant Teachers shall be kept vacant till the further orders. The next hearing for this matter will be on 14 July 2020.

On 3 June, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had stayed the appointment of 69000 assistant basic teachers in the state after hearing pleas of several unsuccessful candidates. The court had provided one week to the candidates for raising their objection.

The state government had issued a list of the selected candidates on 1 June for attending Counselling Round which was conducted from 3 June to 6 June 2020. The written result for UP 69000 Shiksha Bharti has announced on 12 May 2020 wherein 146060 candidates declared successful in the exam and the answer keys for the same released on 8 May 2020.