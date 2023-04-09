UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Check Previous Year's Toppers List Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the classes 10th and 12th result date and time soon. Students can check the UP Board result 2023 for class 10th and 12th by using their roll number and captcha code. They have to visit the official websites - upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in to check result. This year, in class 10th, a total of 31,16, 487 registration has been recorded whereas in class 12th, 27,69,258 students have registered.
According to the latest update on the UPMSP board result, a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets have been evaluated. The answer sheet evaluation process started on March 18, 2023, at 258 centres. As per last year's statistics, a total of 24,10,971 students appeared in class 12 whereas, in class 10, 25,20,634 students appeared for the UP board exam. The overall pass percentage in class 10th and 12th was recorded at 88.18% and 90.15%.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result Toppers List
UPMSP also releases the names of the toppers along with marks and percentages. Students can check below the table to know the names and rank of classes 10th and 12th toppers of last year:
UP Board Class 10 Toppers 2022
As per reports, Prince Patel, Sanskriti Thakur and Aniket Sharma secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in class 10th board result. Check below the table to know their percentage:
Ranks
Students Name
Percentage obtained
1st
Prince Patel
97.67%
2nd
Sanskriti Thakur
97.50%
2nd
Kiran Kushwaha
97.50%
3rd
Aniket Sharma
97.33%
UP Board Class 12 Toppers 2022
In class 12th, Divyanshi, Yogesh Pratap Singh and Bal Krishna obtained the top three ranks. However, there were two students who secured the same marks and shared 2nd and 3rd rank. Check the table below:
Ranks
Name of students
Marks obtained
1st
Divyanshi
95.40%
2nd
Yogesh Pratap Singh
95%
2nd
Anshika Yadav
95%
3rd
Bal Krishna
94%
3rd
Prakhar Pathak
94%
