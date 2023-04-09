UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Check Previous Year's Toppers List Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP is expected to release classes 10, 12 result date soon. Students who appeared in the exams can access the UPMSP result online at upmsp.edu.in. Check last year's toppers list here.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the classes 10th and 12th result date and time soon. Students can check the UP Board result 2023 for class 10th and 12th by using their roll number and captcha code. They have to visit the official websites - upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in to check result. This year, in class 10th, a total of 31,16, 487 registration has been recorded whereas in class 12th, 27,69,258 students have registered.

According to the latest update on the UPMSP board result, a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets have been evaluated. The answer sheet evaluation process started on March 18, 2023, at 258 centres. As per last year's statistics, a total of 24,10,971 students appeared in class 12 whereas, in class 10, 25,20,634 students appeared for the UP board exam. The overall pass percentage in class 10th and 12th was recorded at 88.18% and 90.15%.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result Toppers List

UPMSP also releases the names of the toppers along with marks and percentages. Students can check below the table to know the names and rank of classes 10th and 12th toppers of last year:

UP Board Class 10 Toppers 2022

As per reports, Prince Patel, Sanskriti Thakur and Aniket Sharma secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in class 10th board result. Check below the table to know their percentage:

Ranks Students Name Percentage obtained 1st Prince Patel 97.67% 2nd Sanskriti Thakur 97.50% 2nd Kiran Kushwaha 97.50% 3rd Aniket Sharma 97.33%

UP Board Class 12 Toppers 2022

In class 12th, Divyanshi, Yogesh Pratap Singh and Bal Krishna obtained the top three ranks. However, there were two students who secured the same marks and shared 2nd and 3rd rank. Check the table below:

Ranks Name of students Marks obtained 1st Divyanshi 95.40% 2nd Yogesh Pratap Singh 95% 2nd Anshika Yadav 95% 3rd Bal Krishna 94% 3rd Prakhar Pathak 94%

