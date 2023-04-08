UPMPS Result 2023: Board Warns Against Fraudulent Calls to Increase 10th 12th Marks

UP board officials warn students and parents regarding fraud calls made to increase marks of 10th and 12th students. Check complete details here.

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has altered students and parents against fraud calls regarding increasing marks in the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams 2023. UP board education secretary Dibyakant Shukla has warned students and parents regarding receiving calls to increase their marks for the UP 10th and 12th exams 2023. He has urged all students and parents not to entertain such phone calls and to believe in them. He has also asked parents to inform the district education inspector if they ever receive such calls.

बोर्ड परीक्षा में अंक बढ़ाने के नाम पर पैसों की मांग करने वाले ठगों की फोन कॉल से सावधान रहें। अपनी सतर्कता और आपके सहयोग से हम इन अराजक तत्वों के किसी मंसूबे को कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे। pic.twitter.com/RDaAq5ntS3 — Dibyakant Shukla (@DibyakantShukla) April 7, 2023

In its official notification regarding the calls, the board added that there are being made to damage the image of the board. In the previous year as well FIR’s were registered against such cases.

UP Board 10th and 12th Result Date and Time

UP board is expected to announce the UP 10th and 12th results soon. Board officials will soon be announcing the UP Board exam date and time. Students who have appeared for the board exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the board exam.

Approximately 58.8 Lakh students are said to have appeared for the UP Board exams 2023. UP Board conducted the class 10 exams from February 16 to March 3, 2023, and the class 12 exams were held until March 4, 2023. UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2023 will be announced on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates on the announcement of the board results.

