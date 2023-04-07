UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon, Check Last Year’s Pass Percentage Here

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP 10th, and 12th board result date and time are awaited. Students who have appeared for exam can check their result at upmsp.edu.in. Check last year's pass percentage here

UP Board Result 2023: Over 58.8 lakh students who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the result date and time. As per media updates, UPMSP completed the exam copy evaluation on April 1. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets were evaluated by over 1.40 lakh examiners. Based on this, it is expected that UP 10th, 12th result 2023 can be announced by April. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

This year, the UP Board exams 2023 started on February 16 and were held till March 3 for class 10th and March 4 for class 12. To pass in the exam students need to score at least 33% marks. As per last year's statistics updates, a total of 24,10,971 students appeared in class 12 whereas, in class 10, 25,20,634 students appeared for the UP board exam.

UP Board Result Pass Percentage

Along with the result, the board also releases the statistics that include the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the class 10 exam the overall pass percentage was 88.18% whereas in class 12 board exam, 85.33% pass percentage was recorded.

UP Board Result Statistics for Class 10

In class 10th, a total of 27,20,734 students appeared, out of which 91.69% were girls and 85.25% were boys passed in the exam. Check below the overall pass percentage of the last few years:

Years Overall Pass % 2022 88.18% 2021 99.53% 2020 83% 2019 80.06% 2018 75.16% 2017 81.18% 2016 87.66% 2015 89.19%

UP Board Result Statistics for Class 12

In 2022, a total of 24,10,971 students appeared for the class 12th board exam. In terms of girl’s and boy’s, the pass percentage was recorded at 90.15% and 81.21% respectively. Check the table below to know previous year’s pass percentage:

Years Overall Pass % 2022 85.33% 2021 97.88% 2020 74% 2019 70.06% 2018 72.43% 2017 82.5% 2016 87.99% 2015 83.5% 2014 79.67%

Also Read: UP Board Classes 10th, 12th Result 2023 Awaited by 58 Students, Check Details Here