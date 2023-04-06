UP Board Classes 10th, 12th Result 2023 Awaited by 58 lakh Students, Check Details Here

UP Board Classes 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP is likely to declare the UP board result by April 24, 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. Check here how to download the marksheet at upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the board result. Based on the various reports published in national dailies, UP board 10th and 12th results are expected on April 24, 2023. However, UPMSP officials have not announced any result date as of now.

Around 58 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the board result. This year, a total of 31 lakh students have registered for the class high school (class 10th) exam which was conducted offline between February 16 to March 03, 2023. While 27 lakh students have registered for the intermediate (class 12th) exam under science, commerce, and arts streams.

UPMSP will announce the class 10th and 12th results on its official website: upmsp.edu.in. The result will be released online and students can download their marks sheet by using their roll number and school code. In case they are unable to access the website they can also check their result by sms.

How to check UPMSP Result 2023: A step-wise procedure to download results is provided below.

UP Board Result 2023: How to Check the UPMSP Result Online

UP board classes 10th and 12th board exam results can be checked online. Students can download the UPMSP board result on the official website: upresults.nic.in. They can go through the steps mentioned below to know how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result links for classes 10th and 12th, a new page will open

Step 3: On the next page, click on the result link

Step 4: In the login window, enter the roll number followed by the captcha code

Step 5: Submit it and the UP board result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result marksheet for future reference

UP Board Result 2023: How to Check UPMSP Result via SMS

There can be chances that the official website might not work properly after the release of results due to over-trafficking or any other technical glitch. In that case, students can check their result via SMS. Last year, the board provided the facility to check scores via SMS, however this year it is not yet clear if it will be provided or not. Students can check below the steps (based on last year) to know how to check their result through SMS:

Step 1: Go to the message application on your mobile.

Step 2: Type UP10 (space) roll number and for class 12 result type: UP12 (space) roll number.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

UPMSP is the organisation that governs education in Uttar Pradesh. The main objective of this board/organisation is to conduct class 10 (Secondary) and class 12 (Intermediate) exams every year and set the syllabus, textbooks, exam dates, etc., for classes 1st to 12th in the state.

