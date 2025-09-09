IOCL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at plapps.indianoilpipelines.in for 537 Pipelines Division Apprentice Posts - More Details Here

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Apprentice positions within its Pipelines Division. The recruitment comprises both technical and non-technical roles across various regions. Apprentices will receive practical training and a stipend during the engagement period. Candidates who are eligible to apply can register themselves under the NAPS/NATS portal according to the trade they are eligible for. After successful registration, candidates can visit the plapps.indianoilpipelines.in to fill the application form. IOCL Recruitment 2025 ‘Apprentice’ refers to trainees under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961, undergoing structured on-the-job and classroom training in technical and non-technical fields to build industry skills. IOCL Recruitment 2025 – Overview

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for 537 apprentice positions in the IOCL Pipelines Division across the country. The application process was started on 29 August 2025 and the last date to apply is 18 September 2025. Particulars Details Recruitment Name IOCL Pipelines Division Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Conducted By Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Total Vacancies 537 Apprentices Regions Covered Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South-Eastern Pipelines Regions Notification Reference PL/HR/ESTB/APPR (2025)-2 Application Start Date 29 August 2025 Application Last Date 18 September 2025 Selection Process Merit List → Document Verification (and Medical—if applicable) Official Website iocl.com IOCL Recruitment 2025 Registration Link

Candidates willing to apply against the advertisement must register as a Technician/Trade/Graduate Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below: Trades Apply Link Trade Apprentice: Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)/Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) Apply Here Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Telecommunication & Instrumentation) Apply Here Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource/Accountant) Apply Here IOCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link Once the candidates have registered themselves according to their Trade preferences, they can apply for the Apprentice post by visiting at plapps.indianoilpipelines.in. Candidates are required to LOGIN to the respective NATS/NAPS Portal using their User ID/Email ID and APPLY for the apprenticeship Openings/Opportunities with the Establishment ID of Indian Oil Corporation Limited which is mentioned below.

S.No. Name of the Region Establishment ID for NATS Establishment ID for NAPS 1. Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL) EWBKOC000079 E11181900005 2. Western Region Pipelines (WRPL) WGJRAC000006 E11182400087 3. Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL) NHRPPC000001 E12180600006 4. Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) STNCHC000040 E12183300008 5. South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL) EORBBSC000001 E02252100002 Candidates can Apply Here IOCL Recruitment 2025 – Application Process To apply for the IOCL Pipelines Division Apprentice posts, follow these steps: Candidates must first register themselves on the NATS/NAPS portal according to their Trade preferences.

After the Login ID is generated, use it to login on the plapps.indianoilpipelines.in.

There are two parts of Registration: Part I and Part II. In Part- I, candidates are required to fill in their personal details like name, category,etc and create their own password. The registration number and the password must be kept in mind for future use.

In Part-II registration, candidates must upload their scanned photograph and signature and furnish educational qualification, experience details etc. and submit the same.

After the successful completion of the application form, candidates must take a printout for future reference.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 - Eligibility Candidates who are keen on applying for the Apprentice Posts in IOCL Pipelines Division must meet certain educational qualifications as per the Trade they are going to apply for. Trade / Discipline Qualification Requirement Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) Three years full-time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Automobile Engineering. (Also eligible: Lateral entry after Class XII (Science) / ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) Technician Apprentice (Electrical) Three years full-time Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering. (Also eligible: Lateral entry after Class XII (Science) / ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) Technician Apprentice (Telecommunication & Instrumentation) Three years full-time Diploma in any of the following branches: Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Radio Communication / Instrumentation & Control / Instrumentation & Process Control / Electronics Engineering. (Also eligible: Lateral entry after Class XII (Science) / ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) Trade Apprentice (Assistant - Human Resource) Full-time Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a Govt.-recognized Institute/University Trade Apprentice (Accountant) Full-time Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt.-recognized Institute/University Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate level) Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate level) and Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ (training of less than 1 year) issued by an awarding body recognized under NSQF / Central Govt.