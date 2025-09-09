Bihar BEd CET 2025 Applications Commence, Apply at biharcetintbed-brabu.in

Bihar BEd CET 2025: Bihar BEd 2025 applications are now live on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the Integrated BEd Common Entrance Test CET INT-BED 2025 can visit the official website to apply.

According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to apply for the Bihar BEd CET is September 26, 2025. The registration and application are mandatory for students to appear for the Bihar CET exams. Bihar BEd CET 2025 will be held on October 12, 2025.

Bihar BEd CET 2025 applications are available on the official website - biharcetintbed-brabu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Applications - Click Here

Bihar Bed CET 2025 Schedule

The last date for students to apply for Bihar Bed CET 2025 is September 26. Check the complete schedule for admissions here