Bihar BEd CET 2025 Applications Commence, Apply at biharcetintbed-brabu.in

Bihar BEd CET 2025: Bihar BEd 2025 applications are now live on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the Integrated BEd Common Entrance Test CET INT-BED 2025 can visit the official website to apply.
According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to apply for the Bihar BEd CET is September 26, 2025. The registration and application are mandatory for students to appear for the Bihar CET exams. Bihar BEd CET 2025 will be held on October 12, 2025.
Bihar BEd CET 2025 applications are available on the official website - biharcetintbed-brabu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.
Bihar Bed CET 2025 Schedule
The last date for students to apply for Bihar Bed CET 2025 is September 26. Check the complete schedule for admissions here
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Invitation of Online Application
|
09-09-2025
|
Last Date of Submission of Application
|
26-09-2025
|
Invitation of Application with Late Fine, Editing & Last Date of Payment
|
27-09-2025 to 30-09-2025
|
Download of Admit Card
|
07-10-2025
|
Date of Examination (Proposed)
|
12-10-2025
|
Publication of Result
|
17-10-2025
Bihar BEd CET 2025 Application Process
The link for students to apply for the Bihar BEd CET 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar BEd CET
Step 2: Click on the BEd application link
Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details
Step 4: Login to fill out the online application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
