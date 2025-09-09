Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Bihar BEd CET 2025 Applications Commence, Apply at biharcetintbed-brabu.in

Sep 9, 2025, 16:04 IST

Bihar BEd CET 2025 application process commence on the official website. Candidates can register and apply for the integrated programme entrance until September 26. The link to register for the entrance test is available at biharcetintbed-brabu.in

Bihar BEd CET 2025: Bihar BEd 2025 applications are now live on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the Integrated BEd Common Entrance Test CET INT-BED 2025 can visit the official website to apply. 

According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to apply for the Bihar BEd CET is September 26, 2025. The registration and application are mandatory for students to appear for the Bihar CET exams. Bihar BEd CET 2025 will be held on October 12, 2025. 

Bihar BEd CET 2025 applications are available on the official website - biharcetintbed-brabu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply. 

Bihar Bed CET 2025 Schedule

The last date for students to apply for Bihar Bed CET 2025 is September 26. Check the complete schedule for admissions here

Particulars

Date

Invitation of Online Application

09-09-2025

Last Date of Submission of Application

26-09-2025

Invitation of Application with Late Fine, Editing & Last Date of Payment

27-09-2025 to 30-09-2025

Download of Admit Card

07-10-2025

Date of Examination (Proposed)

12-10-2025

Publication of Result

17-10-2025

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Application Process

The link for students to apply for the Bihar BEd CET 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar BEd CET

Step 2: Click on the BEd application link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 4: Login to fill out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

