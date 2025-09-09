SMVDIME Jammu and Kashmir Gets New 50 MBBS Seats; Details Here

News

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi, J&K, has been granted 50 MBBS seats for the 2025-26 session. Affiliated with SMVD University, the college will train students at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. This step will improve healthcare and create more opportunities for MBBS aspirants in the region.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, has received approval for 50 MBBS seats. This new medical college is run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and will start teaching its first batch of MBBS students from the 2025-26 session. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda for giving the approval. He said this step will help in giving world-class medical education in Jammu and Kashmir and will also improve healthcare facilities for people living in faraway areas. Our aim is to help more MBBS aspirants to study in the UT and we have made significant strides in this area by increasing MBBS seats in the past few years. These achievements will ensure greater access to specialized care and build a stronger healthcare system. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 8, 2025

The Shrine Board in its 71st Meeting held on 19th August 2023 had granted in-principle approval for establishment of a 50-seat Medical College at Kakryal, with a long term plan for up-gradation to a 100-seat Medical College subsequently. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 8, 2025 A Big Step for Medical Students in J&K The idea of this medical college was first approved in August 2023 during the Shrine Board’s 71st meeting. The college has started functioning from the administrative block of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Kakryal since November last year. For now, it will have 50 MBBS seats, but in the future, the plan is to increase it to 100 seats. The MBBS session is beginning soon as counselling has already started, said Dr. Yaspaul Sharma, Executive Director of SMVDIME.