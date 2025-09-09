Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
SMVDIME Jammu and Kashmir Gets New 50 MBBS Seats; Details Here

Sep 9, 2025, 15:00 IST

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi, J&K, has been granted 50 MBBS seats for the 2025-26 session. Affiliated with SMVD University, the college will train students at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. This step will improve healthcare and create more opportunities for MBBS aspirants in the region.

SMVDIME Jammu and Kashmir Gets New 50 MBBS Seats
SMVDIME Jammu and Kashmir Gets New 50 MBBS Seats
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, has received approval for 50 MBBS seats. This new medical college is run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and will start teaching its first batch of MBBS students from the 2025-26 session.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda for giving the approval. He said this step will help in giving world-class medical education in Jammu and Kashmir and will also improve healthcare facilities for people living in faraway areas.

A Big Step for Medical Students in J&K

The idea of this medical college was first approved in August 2023 during the Shrine Board’s 71st meeting. The college has started functioning from the administrative block of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Kakryal since November last year.

For now, it will have 50 MBBS seats, but in the future, the plan is to increase it to 100 seats. The MBBS session is beginning soon as counselling has already started, said Dr. Yaspaul Sharma, Executive Director of SMVDIME.

Training and Facilities for Students

The college is linked with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and students will also get training at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Kakryal. This hospital has 26 different specialties, where students will get hands-on learning and real medical experience.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha said that increasing MBBS seats in the Union Territory will help more students study here itself. It will also make healthcare stronger by having more trained doctors in the coming years.

