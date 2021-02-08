UP Board Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2020-2021 (English Medium)

UP Board Class 10 Exam 2021 is expected to start from the first week of April. However, the board has not released any official statement regarding the same. But the exam experts are expecting the UP Board High School Exam 2021 to begin from the month of April. Therefore, students should keep themselves ready for their first ever board exam. We are providing here the syllabus for UP Board Class 10 English medium. The board has released the revised syllabus for all subjects of class 10. Taking into account of the loss of studies that happened due to the COVID-19, the board decided to reduce the syllabus of all subjects by 30%. The upcoming board exam and the internal assessments for the current academic session will be conducted according to the latest reduced syllabus only. Therefore, students should know their new syllabus properly and prepare for their board exam accordingly.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021:

Important things to check from the UP Board Class 10 Syllabus:

Names of deleted chapters and topics (mentioned in the initial part of the syllabus)

Names of units, chapters and topics prescribed for the current academic session

Weightage of each unit for the board exam

Format of the question paper for the board exam

Knowing your syllabus clearly will be helpful to make a proper strategy for your exam preparations. It will help you prepare in an organised manner keeping away the stress and pressure of the exam.

