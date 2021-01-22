UP Board Class 10 Social Science Reduced Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF (English Medium)

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus (English Medium) is available here for download in PDF format. Considering the loss of teaching and learning that happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has trimmed the syllabus by about 30%. So, students must follow the latest syllabus while preparing for the upcoming UP Board Class 10 Social Science Exam 2021.

Check below the UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021:

Theory Paper

Time - 3 Hrs

Max. Marks - 70

No. Units Marks I India and the Contemporary World - II 20 II Contemporary India - II 20 III Democratic Politics - II 15 IV Understanding Economic Development 15 t Total 70

Project Work (30 Marks) Note: As the regular teaching-learning in schools, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner:-

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – II

Section 2:

4.The Age of Industrialization:

Before the Industrial Revolution

Hand Labour and Steam Power

Industrialization in the colonies

Factories Come Up

The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth

Market for Goods

Section 3:

5. Print Culture and the Modern World:

The First Printed Books

Print Comes to Europe

The Print Revolution and its Impact

The Reading Mania

The Nineteenth Century

India and the World of Print

Religious Reform and Public Debates

New Forms of Publication

Print and Censorship

Unit 2: Contemporary India - II

Section 2:

6. Manufacturing Industries:

Importance of manufacturing

Contribution of Industry to National Economy

Industrial Location

Classification of Industries

Spatial distribution

Industrial pollution and environmental degradation

Control of Environmental Degradation

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II

Secion 2:

6. Political Parties:

What role do political parties play in competition and contestation?

Which are the major national and regional parties in India?

Unit 4: Understanding Economics Development

Section 1:

3. Money and Credit:

Money as a medium of exchange

Modern forms of money

Loan activities of Banks

Two different credit situations

Terms of credit

Formal sector credit in India

Self Help Groups for the Poor

In accordance with the above, the remaining 70 percent of the total syllabus is as follows:

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – II (20 Marks)

Section 1: (09 Marks)

1. The Rise of Nationalism in Europe:

The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation

The Making of Nationalism in Europe

The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848

The Making of Germany and Italy

Visualizing the Nation

Nationalism and Imperialism

2. Nationalism in India:

The First World War, Khilafat and Non – Cooperation

Differing Strands within the Movement

Towards Civil Disobedience

The Sense of Collective Belonging

Section 2: (06 Marks)

3. The Making of a Global World:

The Pre-modern world

The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914)

The Interwar Economy

Rebuilding a World Economy: The Post-War Era

Map work: (05 Marks)

List of Map Items

History

Chapter – 3 Nationalism in India – (1918 – 1930) for locating and labelling / Identification

1. Indian National Congress Sessions:

1. Calcutta (Sep. 1920)

2. Nagpur (Dec. 1920)

3. Madras (1927)

2.Important Centres of Indian National Movement

1.Champaran (Bihar) – Movement of Indigo Planters

2. Kheda (Gujrat) – Peasant Satyagraha

3. Ahmedabad (Gujarat) – Cotton Mill Workers Satyagraha

4. Amritsar (Punjab) – Jallianwala Bagh Incident

5. Chauri Chaura (U.P.) – Calling off the Non-Cooperation Movement

6. Dandi (Gujarat) – Civil Disobedience Movement

(Note- For visually impaired candidates 05 questions related to map will be asked.)

Unit 2: Contemporary India – II (20 Marks)

Section 1: (09 Marks)

1.Resources and Development:

Types of Resources

Resource Planning in India

Land Resources

Land Utilization

Land Use Pattern in India

Land Degradation and Conservation Measures

Soil as a Resource • Classification of Soils

Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation

2. Forest and Wildlife

Biodiversity or Biological Diversity

Flora and Fauna in India

Vanishing Forests

Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?

The Himalayan Yew in trouble

Conservation of forest and wildlife in India

Project Tiger

Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources

Community and Conservation

3. Water Resources:

Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management

Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management

Rainwater Harvesting

4. Agriculture:

Types of farming

Cropping Pattern

Major Crops

Technological and Institutional Reforms

Impact of Globalization on Agriculture

Contribution in employment and production

Section 2: (06 Marks)

5. Minerals and Energy Resources

Mode of occurrence of Minerals

Ferrons and Non-Ferrons Minerals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Rock Minerals

Conservation of Minerals

Energy Resources

o Conventional and Non-Conventional

o Conservation of Energy Resources

o Use and distribution

7. Life Lines of National Economy:

Transport – Roadways, Railways, Pipelines, Waterways, Airways

Communication

International Trade

Tourism as a Trade

Map Work: (05 Marks)

Geography

Chapter 1: Resources and Development (Identification only)

1. Major soil Types

Chapter 3: Water Resources (Locating and Labelling)

Dams:

1. Salal

2. Bhakra Nangal

3. Tehri

4. Rana Pratap Sagar

5. Sardar Sarovar

6. Hirakud

7. Nagarjuna Sagar

8. Tungabhadra

Chapter 4: Agriculture (Identification only)

1.Major areas of Rice and Wheat

2. Largest/Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute

Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources Minerals (Identification only)

1. Iron Ore Mines

Mayurbhanj

Durg

Bailadila

Bellary

Kudremukh

2. Coal Mines

Raniganj

Bokaro

Talcher

Neyveli

3. Oil Fields

Digboi

Naharkatia

Mumbai High

Bassien

Kalol

Ankleshwar

Power Plants (Locating and Labelling only)

1. Thermal

Namrup

Singrauli

Ramagundam

2. Nuclear

Narora

Kakrapara

Tarapur

Kalpakkam

Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy Major Ports: (Locating and Labelling)

1. Kandla

2. Mumbai

3. Marmagao

4. New Mangalore

5. Kochi

6. Tuticorin

7. Chennai

8. Vishakhapatnam

9. Paradip

10. Haldia

International Airports:

1. Amritsar (Raja Sansi)

2. Delhi (Indira Gandhi International)

3. Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji)

4. Chennai (Meenam Bakkam)

5. Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose)

6. Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)

(Note- For visually impaired candidates 05 questions related to map will be asked.)

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II (15 Marks)

Section 1: (08 Marks)

1 & 2. Power sharing & Federalism:

Why and how is power shared in democracies?

How has federal division of power in India helped national unity?

To what extent has decentralization achieved this objective?

How does democracy accommodate different social groups?

3 & 4. Democracy and Diversity & Gender, Religion and Caste:

Are divisions inherent to the working of democracy? • What has been the effect of caste on politics and of politics on caste? • How has the gender division shaped politics? • How do communal divisions affect democracy?

Section 2: (07 Marks)

5. Popular Struggles and Movements:

(Note : Ch-5 is to be done as project work only and will not be evaluated in theory)

7. Outcomes of Democracy:

Can or should democracy be judged by its outcomes?

What outcomes can one reasonably expect of democracies?

Does democracy in India meet these expectations?

Has democracy led to development, security and dignity for the people?

What sustains democracy in India?

8. Challenges to Democracy:

Is the idea of democracy shrinking?

What are the major challenges to democracy in India?

How can democracy be reformed and deepend?

What role can an ordinary citizen play in deepening democracy?

Unit 4: Understanding Economic Development (15 Marks)

Section 1: (09 Marks)

1. Development:

What Development Promises – Different people different goals

Income and other goals

National Development

How to compare different countries or states?

Public Facilities

Sustainability of development

Infant-mortality rate

2. Sectors of the Indian Economy:

Sectors of Economic Activities

Comparing the three sectors

Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India

Division of sectors as organized and unorganized

Section 2: (06 Marks)

4. Globalization and the Indian Economy:

Production across countries

Interlinking production across countries

Foreign Trade and integration of markets

What is globalization?

Factors that have enabled Globalisation

World Trade Organisation

Impact of Globalization on India

The Struggle for a fair Globalisation

5. Consumer Rights:

How consumer is exploited?

Factors causing exploitation of consumers

Rise of consumer awareness

How a consumer should be in a market?

Role of government in consumer protection Project work / Activity

Students can collect photographs showing costumes of different Indian regions and specific rural houses. They can also examine if these indicate any relation to the climatic condition and relief of that particular region.

Students can write a short report on changes taking place in agricultural method during the last decade and different irrigation method prevalent in villages.

Poster

Water pollution in the area.

Deforestation and

Green house effect.

Note : Any other similar activity can also be selected.

Project Work :

Each student will have to do the following project work –

1.Popular struggles and movements.

Teachers themselves can allot other syllabus based projects to the students.

Marks division for the project work :

1- Originality and correctness of the content. 01 Mark

2- Presentation and creativity. 01 Mark

3- Process for project completion

Taking initiative, cooperation, participation and punctuality. 01 Mark

4- Written exam or viva-voce for assimilating the content. 02 Marks

3 Monthly tests of five marks each. 15 Marks 3 Projects five marks each. 15 Marks Total 30 Marks

Note : School will internally evaluate the project work.

