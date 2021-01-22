UP Board Class 10 Social Science Reduced Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF (English Medium)
UP Board Reduced Syllabus of Class 10 Social Science can be accessed from here. The syllabus has been reduced by almost 30%.
UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus (English Medium) is available here for download in PDF format. Considering the loss of teaching and learning that happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has trimmed the syllabus by about 30%. So, students must follow the latest syllabus while preparing for the upcoming UP Board Class 10 Social Science Exam 2021.
Check below the UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021:
Theory Paper
Time - 3 Hrs
Max. Marks - 70
|
No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
I
|
India and the Contemporary World - II
|
20
|
II
|
Contemporary India - II
|
20
|
III
|
Democratic Politics - II
|
15
|
IV
|
Understanding Economic Development
|
15
|
t
|
Total
|
70
Project Work (30 Marks) Note: As the regular teaching-learning in schools, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner:-
Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – II
Section 2:
4.The Age of Industrialization:
- Before the Industrial Revolution
- Hand Labour and Steam Power
- Industrialization in the colonies
- Factories Come Up
- The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth
- Market for Goods
Section 3:
5. Print Culture and the Modern World:
- The First Printed Books
- Print Comes to Europe
- The Print Revolution and its Impact
- The Reading Mania
- The Nineteenth Century
- India and the World of Print
- Religious Reform and Public Debates
- New Forms of Publication
- Print and Censorship
Unit 2: Contemporary India - II
Section 2:
6. Manufacturing Industries:
- Importance of manufacturing
- Contribution of Industry to National Economy
- Industrial Location
- Classification of Industries
- Spatial distribution
- Industrial pollution and environmental degradation
- Control of Environmental Degradation
Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II
Secion 2:
6. Political Parties:
- What role do political parties play in competition and contestation?
- Which are the major national and regional parties in India?
Unit 4: Understanding Economics Development
Section 1:
3. Money and Credit:
- Money as a medium of exchange
- Modern forms of money
- Loan activities of Banks
- Two different credit situations
- Terms of credit
- Formal sector credit in India
- Self Help Groups for the Poor
In accordance with the above, the remaining 70 percent of the total syllabus is as follows:
Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – II (20 Marks)
Section 1: (09 Marks)
1. The Rise of Nationalism in Europe:
- The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation
- The Making of Nationalism in Europe
- The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848
- The Making of Germany and Italy
- Visualizing the Nation
- Nationalism and Imperialism
2. Nationalism in India:
- The First World War, Khilafat and Non – Cooperation
- Differing Strands within the Movement
- Towards Civil Disobedience
- The Sense of Collective Belonging
Section 2: (06 Marks)
3. The Making of a Global World:
- The Pre-modern world
- The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914)
- The Interwar Economy
- Rebuilding a World Economy: The Post-War Era
Map work: (05 Marks)
List of Map Items
History
Chapter – 3 Nationalism in India – (1918 – 1930) for locating and labelling / Identification
1. Indian National Congress Sessions:
1. Calcutta (Sep. 1920)
2. Nagpur (Dec. 1920)
3. Madras (1927)
2.Important Centres of Indian National Movement
1.Champaran (Bihar) – Movement of Indigo Planters
2. Kheda (Gujrat) – Peasant Satyagraha
3. Ahmedabad (Gujarat) – Cotton Mill Workers Satyagraha
4. Amritsar (Punjab) – Jallianwala Bagh Incident
5. Chauri Chaura (U.P.) – Calling off the Non-Cooperation Movement
6. Dandi (Gujarat) – Civil Disobedience Movement
(Note- For visually impaired candidates 05 questions related to map will be asked.)
Unit 2: Contemporary India – II (20 Marks)
Section 1: (09 Marks)
1.Resources and Development:
- Types of Resources
- Resource Planning in India
- Land Resources
- Land Utilization
- Land Use Pattern in India
- Land Degradation and Conservation Measures
- Soil as a Resource • Classification of Soils
- Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation
2. Forest and Wildlife
- Biodiversity or Biological Diversity
- Flora and Fauna in India
- Vanishing Forests
- Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?
- The Himalayan Yew in trouble
- Conservation of forest and wildlife in India
- Project Tiger
- Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources
- Community and Conservation
3. Water Resources:
- Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management
- Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management
- Rainwater Harvesting
4. Agriculture:
- Types of farming
- Cropping Pattern
- Major Crops
- Technological and Institutional Reforms
- Impact of Globalization on Agriculture
- Contribution in employment and production
Section 2: (06 Marks)
5. Minerals and Energy Resources
- Mode of occurrence of Minerals
- Ferrons and Non-Ferrons Minerals
- Non-Metallic Minerals
- Rock Minerals
- Conservation of Minerals
- Energy Resources
o Conventional and Non-Conventional
o Conservation of Energy Resources
o Use and distribution
7. Life Lines of National Economy:
- Transport – Roadways, Railways, Pipelines, Waterways, Airways
- Communication
- International Trade
- Tourism as a Trade
Map Work: (05 Marks)
Geography
Chapter 1: Resources and Development (Identification only)
1. Major soil Types
Chapter 3: Water Resources (Locating and Labelling)
Dams:
1. Salal
2. Bhakra Nangal
3. Tehri
4. Rana Pratap Sagar
5. Sardar Sarovar
6. Hirakud
7. Nagarjuna Sagar
8. Tungabhadra
Chapter 4: Agriculture (Identification only)
1.Major areas of Rice and Wheat
2. Largest/Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute
Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources Minerals (Identification only)
1. Iron Ore Mines
- Mayurbhanj
- Durg
- Bailadila
- Bellary
- Kudremukh
2. Coal Mines
- Raniganj
- Bokaro
- Talcher
- Neyveli
3. Oil Fields
- Digboi
- Naharkatia
- Mumbai High
- Bassien
- Kalol
- Ankleshwar
Power Plants (Locating and Labelling only)
1. Thermal
- Namrup
- Singrauli
- Ramagundam
2. Nuclear
- Narora
- Kakrapara
- Tarapur
- Kalpakkam
Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy Major Ports: (Locating and Labelling)
1. Kandla
2. Mumbai
3. Marmagao
4. New Mangalore
5. Kochi
6. Tuticorin
7. Chennai
8. Vishakhapatnam
9. Paradip
10. Haldia
International Airports:
1. Amritsar (Raja Sansi)
2. Delhi (Indira Gandhi International)
3. Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji)
4. Chennai (Meenam Bakkam)
5. Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose)
6. Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)
(Note- For visually impaired candidates 05 questions related to map will be asked.)
Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II (15 Marks)
Section 1: (08 Marks)
1 & 2. Power sharing & Federalism:
- Why and how is power shared in democracies?
- How has federal division of power in India helped national unity?
- To what extent has decentralization achieved this objective?
- How does democracy accommodate different social groups?
3 & 4. Democracy and Diversity & Gender, Religion and Caste:
- Are divisions inherent to the working of democracy? • What has been the effect of caste on politics and of politics on caste? • How has the gender division shaped politics? • How do communal divisions affect democracy?
Section 2: (07 Marks)
5. Popular Struggles and Movements:
(Note : Ch-5 is to be done as project work only and will not be evaluated in theory)
7. Outcomes of Democracy:
- Can or should democracy be judged by its outcomes?
- What outcomes can one reasonably expect of democracies?
- Does democracy in India meet these expectations?
- Has democracy led to development, security and dignity for the people?
- What sustains democracy in India?
8. Challenges to Democracy:
- Is the idea of democracy shrinking?
- What are the major challenges to democracy in India?
- How can democracy be reformed and deepend?
- What role can an ordinary citizen play in deepening democracy?
Unit 4: Understanding Economic Development (15 Marks)
Section 1: (09 Marks)
1. Development:
- What Development Promises – Different people different goals
- Income and other goals
- National Development
- How to compare different countries or states?
- Public Facilities
- Sustainability of development
- Infant-mortality rate
2. Sectors of the Indian Economy:
- Sectors of Economic Activities
- Comparing the three sectors
- Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India
- Division of sectors as organized and unorganized
Section 2: (06 Marks)
4. Globalization and the Indian Economy:
- Production across countries
- Interlinking production across countries
- Foreign Trade and integration of markets
- What is globalization?
- Factors that have enabled Globalisation
- World Trade Organisation
- Impact of Globalization on India
- The Struggle for a fair Globalisation
5. Consumer Rights:
- How consumer is exploited?
- Factors causing exploitation of consumers
- Rise of consumer awareness
- How a consumer should be in a market?
- Role of government in consumer protection Project work / Activity
- Students can collect photographs showing costumes of different Indian regions and specific rural houses. They can also examine if these indicate any relation to the climatic condition and relief of that particular region.
- Students can write a short report on changes taking place in agricultural method during the last decade and different irrigation method prevalent in villages.
Poster
- Water pollution in the area.
- Deforestation and
- Green house effect.
Note : Any other similar activity can also be selected.
Project Work :
- Each student will have to do the following project work –
1.Popular struggles and movements.
Teachers themselves can allot other syllabus based projects to the students.
Marks division for the project work :
1- Originality and correctness of the content. 01 Mark
2- Presentation and creativity. 01 Mark
3- Process for project completion
Taking initiative, cooperation, participation and punctuality. 01 Mark
4- Written exam or viva-voce for assimilating the content. 02 Marks
|
3 Monthly tests of five marks each.
|
15 Marks
|
3 Projects five marks each.
|
15 Marks
|
Total
|
30 Marks
Note : School will internally evaluate the project work.
Given below is the link to download the complete syllabus of UP Board Class 10 Social Science:
|
Download UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021