UP Board Class 12 Geography Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Geography Model Paper 2024: UPMSP has released the model paper of 12th class for all streams. The 2023-24 subject-wise model papers can be checked and downloaded from upmsp.edu.in. For the arts stream candidates, the Geography model with the complete blueprint of the board exam 2024 question paper is out. The question paper begins with general instructions such as the the time duration of the exam, number of question to attempt, types of question in the paper, etc. In this article, we have attached the whole model paper with its PDF download link towards the end of this article.

UP Board Class 12th Geography Model Paper 2024

General Instructions:

UP Board Inter भूगोल Model paper 2024 includes:

8 Multiple Choice questions

8 Very short answer questions

6 short answer questions

2 long answer questions

2 map-related questions

