UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Geography is the branch of science concerned with the Earth's physical features, human activities, and the environment. Physical geography, human geography, environmental geography, and geospatial technologies are some of the diverse range of disciplines included in this subject. Most of the educational boards have Geography added to their curriculum from the mid-level. This ensures proper knowledge to the students regarding the world they are living in.

UP Board is one of the educational boards that deliver education at the state level. UP Board covers the territory of Uttar Pradesh and has enrolled a large number of students to its different standards. UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has released the syllabus for the academic year 2023-24. This article is to designed to describe the UP Board Class 12 syllabus for Geography. For UP Board Class 12 students this subject offers knowledge in two major sections, fundamental of human geography and, India people and economy. Continue reading to know the Class 12 UP Board Geography syllabus in detail. The syllabus here is in Hindi as well as in English.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Course Structure 2023-24

The class 12 geography curriculum for the UP Board is split into theoretical and practical sections. There are 100 total marks assigned for this subject, of which theoretical and practical receive a specific proportion. See the table below for more information on the distribution of marks.

Theory Paper 70 Marks Section A (खंड क) 30 Marks Map 05 Marks Section B (खंड ख) 30 Marks Map 05 Marks Practical (खंड ग) 30 Marks External Examination Written Exam (Attempt any 4 out of 6 questions) 10 Marks Viva 05 Marks Internal Examination Project Model/Chart 05 Marks Practical + Record 05 + 05Marks

Note: The evaluation of the sections will be done jointly by the internal and external examiners.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography Chapter No. Chapter Name UNIT 1 1 Human Geography UNIT 2 2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth 3 Human Development UNIT 3 4 Primary Activities 5 Secondary Activities 6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities 7 Transport, Communication and Trade 8 International Trade Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map) TOTAL Book- India People and Economy Chapter No. Chapter Name UNIT 1 1 Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition UNIT 2 2 Human Settlement UNIT 3 3 Land Resources and Agriculture 4 Water Resources 5 Mineral And Energy Resources 6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context UNIT 4 7 Transport and Communication 8 International Trade UNIT 5 9 Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India) TOTAL Geography Practical-II Chapter No. Chapter Name 1 Data-its source and Compilation 2 Data Processing 3 Graphical representation of Data 4 Spatial Information Technology

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

