UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Geography Syllabus Class 12: Get here UP Board Class 12 Geography syllabus 2023-24 in English and Hindi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UPMSP: Download UP Board Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
UPMSP: Download UP Board Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Geography is the branch of science concerned with the Earth's physical features, human activities, and the environment. Physical geography, human geography, environmental geography, and geospatial technologies are some of the diverse range of disciplines included in this subject. Most of the educational boards have Geography added to their curriculum from the mid-level. This ensures proper knowledge to the students regarding the world they are living in.

UP Board is one of the educational boards that deliver education at the state level. UP Board covers the territory of Uttar Pradesh and has enrolled a large number of students to its different standards. UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has released the syllabus for the academic year 2023-24. This article is to designed to describe the UP Board Class 12 syllabus for Geography. For UP Board Class 12 students this subject offers knowledge in two major sections, fundamental of human geography and, India people and economy. Continue reading to know the Class 12 UP Board Geography syllabus in detail. The syllabus here is in Hindi as well as in English.

Career Counseling

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects) Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Geography Course Structure 2023-24

The class 12 geography curriculum for the UP Board is split into theoretical and practical sections. There are 100 total marks assigned for this subject, of which theoretical and practical receive a specific proportion. See the table below for more information on the distribution of marks.

Theory Paper

70 Marks
  • Section A (खंड क)

30 Marks
  • Map

05 Marks
  • Section B (खंड ख)

30 Marks
  • Map

05 Marks

Practical (खंड ग)

30 Marks

External Examination
  • Written Exam (Attempt any 4 out of 6 questions)

10 Marks
  • Viva

05 Marks

Internal Examination
  • Project Model/Chart

05 Marks
  • Practical + Record

05 + 05Marks

 

Note: The evaluation of the sections will be done jointly by the internal and external examiners.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

 

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

  

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

UNIT 1

  

1

Human Geography

UNIT 2

  

2

The World Population Density Distribution and Growth

3

Human Development

UNIT 3

  

4

Primary Activities

5

Secondary Activities

6

Tertiary and Quaternary Activities

7

Transport, Communication and Trade

8

International Trade

Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map)

TOTAL

Book- India People and Economy

  

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

UNIT 1

  

1

Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition

UNIT 2

  

2

Human Settlement

UNIT 3

  

3

Land Resources and Agriculture

4

Water Resources

5

Mineral And Energy Resources

6

Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context

UNIT 4

  

7

Transport and Communication

8

International Trade

UNIT 5

  

9

Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems

Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India)

TOTAL

Geography Practical-II

  

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

1

Data-its source and Compilation

2

Data Processing

3

Graphical representation of Data

4

Spatial Information Technology

UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 OUT! Download Class 10, and 12 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

Also Read:

 

UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 General Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Tamil Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next