UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 OUT! Download UP Matric Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

UP Board 12th Class Syllabus 2023-2024: Download the syllabus of 12th Class UPMSP Intermediate from this article for each subject in PDF format using the direct links available here.

UP Board Syllabus 2023-2024 OUT: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the Intermediate subject-wise syllabus of various subjects on its official website. Students under UPMSP can now refer to the syllabus for each subject and kick-start their preparations for the year. The subject-wise syllabus PDFs are available under the Syllabus or पाठ्यक्रम section on the website of the board. Candidates must also note that the curriculum for several major subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, History, Geography, Economics, Computer, etc. has been released, the syllabus for some other subjects such as Business Studies, Accountancy, Civics, Sanskrit, etc is still awaited.

UP Board Syllabus Class 12 2023-24 PDF Download

How to Download UP Board Inter Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24?

Step 1: Open the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the Syllabus / पाठ्यक्रम section of the website given at the left side..

Step 3: Click on the subject name for which you want the syllabus under Class 12 column..

Step 4: PDF of the chosen syllabus will be downloaded automatically.

Details Provided in UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2024

UPMSP candidates can expect the following details on their syllabus for academic year 2023-24:

Course structure

Unit-wise Division of Marks

Course content

Project/ Practical Work Details

Internal Assessment details

