UP Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2024: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board is the state-level examination board known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The students enrolled in this board are in lakhs. This board is well known for its high difficulty level and diverse education. Class 10 and 12 board examinations are the main highlights of UP Board. Class 12 is the final step for school students to climb into a whole new world. The next step lies in colleges or Universities. Thus, it is advised to Class 12 UP Board students to take this year seriously and have good preparation for the exams.

This article is about the Hindi Class 12 syllabus for UP Board students. It is an important subject whose syllabus is divided into three parts (खण्ड). Part one (खण्ड क) is about the Features of Khanda Kavya (खण्ड काव्य की विशेषताएं), Part two (खण्ड ख) involves the Characterization of characters (पात्रों का चरित्र-चित्रण), and Part three (खण्ड ग) is about the Questions based on major events (प्रमुख घटनाओं पर आधारित प्रश्न). The subject code for UP Board Class 12 Hindi is 101. Continue reading to know about the Class 12 Hindi syllabus for UP Board students. Also, get a free pdf to download.

