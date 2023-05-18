UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Physics Syllabus Class 12 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Physics. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is the state-level educational board of Uttar Pradesh, a state of India. It conducts and takes care of the higher education (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations. The mode of the exam is pen and paper. This board came into existence in 1921 and since then educating students and evaluating their knowledge annually. Uttar Pradesh Board has released the 2023-24 syllabi for almost all the subjects on its official website. The syllabus pdfs contain the number of units, unit-wise weightage, topics under units, practicals, theory and practical mark distribution. Read this article to download the UP Board Class 12 Physics syllabus 2023-24.

Recently, UP Board has released the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2023. The statistics of UP Board 2023 result is as follows:

Board Uttar Pradesh Board No.of Evaluated Answer Sheets 3.19 crore Class 10 Registrations 31,16, 487 Class 12 Registrations 27,69,258 Class 10 Topper Name and Percentage Priyanshi Soni (98.33%) Class 12 Topper Name and Percentage Shubha Chapra (97.8%)

UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

Here in this article, we are focusing on the detailed UP Board Physics syllabus for Class 12. The syllabus has already been released and can be downloaded from this post. Uttar Pradesh Board has released the syllabi in the Hindi language. To help you understand better, we have provided the data in English. Check the unit-wise weightage in English.

Section-1 (खण्ड-क) Unit No. Unit Name Weightage 1 Electrostatics (स्थिर विद्युतकी) 08 Marks 2 Current Electricity (धारा विद्युत) 07 Marks 3 Magnetic effect of current and magnetism (धारा का चुम्बकीय प्रभाव तथा चुम्बकत्व) 08 Marks 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents (वैद्युत चुम्बकीय प्रेरण तथा प्रत्यावर्ती धारायें) 08 Marks 5 Electromagnetic Waves (वैद्युत चुम्बकीय तरंगे) 04 Marks Total 35 Marks







Section-2 (खण्ड-ख) Unit No. Unit Name Weightage 1 Optics (प्रकाशिकी) 13 Marks 2 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation (द्रव्य तथा विकिरणों की द्वैत प्रकृति) 06 Marks 3 Atom and Nucleus (परमाणु तथा नाभिक) 08 Marks 4 Electronic Devices (इलेक्ट्रॉनिक युक्तियाँ) 08 Makrs Total 35 Marks

UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Physics syllabus 2023 is divided into theory and practical portions. The theory portion is of 70 marks whereas, the practical portion covers 30 marks. To pass the UP Board Class 12 Physics examination students have to score a minimum of 23 in theory and 10 in practical which makes 33 as the passing marks. Read the syllabus further to know the details.

