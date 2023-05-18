UP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

Introduction: UP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh Board/UPMSP Board/UP Board has released the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12. As the 2023-24 syllabus and 2023 board results have been declared it is expected from the students of UP Board to start their preparations in the new academic year 2023-24. These syllabi will be followed throughout the year thus having a copy is good for preparations. The syllabi are released on their official website upmsp.edu.in thus, students can directly download them from there. Otherwise, if you want to save your time then let us do this task for you. Here in this article, you will be able to check the detailed UP Board Physics syllabus for Class 11. This syllabus is for the academic year 2023-24 with complete elaboration on unit-wise weightage. In this article, the important information on UP Board Class 11 Physics syllabus 2023 will be provided in Hindi and English both. Continue reading this post on UP Board Physics syllabus class 11.

UP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

The Physics syllabus for UP Board Class 11 is divided into theory and practical. The theory part counts for 70% of the overall weightage whereas 30% goes to practicals. Both, the theory and practical parts are divided into two sections (खण्ड). Check below the mark distribution of each part.

Section-1 (खण्ड-क) Unit No. Unit Name Weightage 1 Physical World and Measurement (भौतिक जगत तथा मापन) 01 Marks 2 Kinetics (शुद्ध गतिकी) 06 Marks 3 Laws of Motion (गति के नियम) 07 Marks 4 Work Energy and Power (कार्य ऊर्जा तथा शक्ति) 07 Marks 5 System Of Particles And Rotational Motion (दृढ़ पिण्ड तथा कर्णों के निकाय की गति) 07 Marks 6 Gravity (गुरुत्वाकर्षण) 07 Marks Total 35 Marks







Section-2 (खण्ड-ख) Unit No. Unit Name Weightage 1 Properties of Bulk Matter (स्थूल द्रव्य के गुण) 10 Marks 2 Thermodynamics (ऊष्मागतिकी) 09 Marks 3 Ideal Gas Behaviour and Kinetic theory of Gases (आदर्श गैस का व्यवहार तथा गैसों का अणुगति सिद्धान्त) 06 Marks 4 Oscillations and Waves (दोलन तथा तरंगें) 10 Marks Total 35 Marks

The theory paper will be of 70 marks with a given duration of 3 hours. Whereas the practical paper will be of 4 hours which stands for 30 marks. Read below the detailed UP Board Class 11 Physics 2023 syllabus to know more about this in detail.

UP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

