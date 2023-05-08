UP Board Class 11  Syllabus 2023-24: Download All Subject Syllabus PDFs

Class 11 Syllabus UP Board : This post is all about the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf for all subjects covered in UP Board Class 11.

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: With the start of the new academic year educational boards has also made the required notifications public. The initial releases are for the syllabus to start effectively and go on with ease. The syllabus is one of the essential things required during this time. We all know the recent pandemic and its effects. It shook the global education system’s foundation. All big institutes and educational boards that were following a fixed syllabus and pattern were forced to introduce the changes. After the hit of the pandemic syllabus has been reduced and only the essential topics are left to cover. Thus, it is important to check the syllabus before starting the studies.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) also known as UP Examination Board has now released the syllabus for the subjects covered in UP Board curriculum. The syllabus is provided for both high school and intermediate. Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 can be found on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Let us guide you through the steps to get the syllabus of all the subjects covered by UPMSP. Follow the steps below to download the syllabus pdf from the UPMSP official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Search for the Syllabus / पाठ्यक्रम section on the main taskbar.

Step 3: A elaborated sheet for Class 9 to 12 will open along with subject names. Click on the Download button for your desired subject.

Step 4: Now the pdf is downloaded to your system. Check and open to read.

If there is still some confusion then click on the link below that will directly take you to the syllabus sheet of UPMSP, or continue reading to get the UP Board Class 11 syllabus pdfs for all the subjects here.

Get the list of syllabi for all the subjects covered under UPMSP Class 11.

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 pdf will comprise the following details:

Course structure

Unit-wise Division of Marks

Course content

Project/ Practical Work Details

Internal Assessment details

All Subject Syllabus for Class 11 UP Board

