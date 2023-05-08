UP Board Class 11  Hindi Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Hindi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: UP board is the abbreviated form of Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, also known as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). UP Board conduct class 11 and 12 board examinations for the students of Uttar Pradesh that study under it. The new academic year for UP Board has started with a new syllabus.

This article is framed to elaborate on the recent syllabus of Hindi Class 11 for UP board students. The syllabus is divided into two parts. One part includes prose, poetry, block poetry, drama and story. The second part includes Sanskrit - Prose, poetry, essay, elements of poetic beauty, Sanskrit grammar and translation. The total weightage is 100 which is equally divided into both the parts. The beauty of the UP Board syllabus is the mention of marks for each topic. This same you will find here in Hindi Class 11 UP Board syllabus. Continue reading to know more.

UP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

You must be willing to have a pdf form of this syllabus to keep that with you for further subject preparation. Click on the link below to download the syllabus for free.

The above-discussed syllabus was for Hindi UP Board Class 11 which is different from the General Hindi subject of Class 11 UP Board. This syllabus for General Hindi will be discussed separately.

Hope this article was helpful to you. For further updates on UP Board keep in touch with Jagran Josh.

Happy Learning!

Also read: