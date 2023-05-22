UP Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Biology Syllabus Class 11 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Biology. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: A famous ethologist Richard Dawkins once said “Biology is the study of complicated things that give the appearance of having been designed for a purpose.” Indeed! Biology is the science of living organisms and thus becomes more diverse with the diversification of species and evolution. There are thousands of living forms human beings have registered to their knowledge but lakhs could be hidden from our eyes. These fascinating facts and claims make this subject interesting. To give a supporting hand to this, UP Board has Biology as a subject that includes theory and practical education for students.

Uttar Pradesh Board is a well-known state-level educational board that serves the purpose of delivering quality education to the students of Uttar Pradesh. This board holds the record of highest registered students in the world. The curriculum of UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is diverse. From that diversified list, we bring to you the UP Board Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023-24. The subject code for Class 11 UP Board Biology subject is 153. Continue to read the syllabus.

UP Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

UPMSP has released the latest Class 9 to 12 syllabus on its official website upmsp.edu.in for students and educators to download it for free. Check the unit-wise weightage of the UP Board Class 11 Biology syllabus in English.

Unit Title Marks 1 Diversity of Living Organisms 07 2 Structural Organization in Plants and Animals 12 3 Cell: Structure and Function 15 4 Plant Physiology 18 5 Human Physiology 18 Total 70







Note: In this, a question paper of 100 marks will be of 70 marks written and 30 marks practical.

UP Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

This completes the Class 11 UP Board Biology syllabus. It is just the beginning of the new academic year thus the best time to start. Download the syllabus pdf from the link below and get to read topics covered in your Biology subject.

