UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Chemistry Syllabus Class 11: This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Chemistry. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf. 

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: When we talk about the Science stream it is incomplete without Chemistry. Chemistry is an essential part of the Science curriculum. This is one of the subjects that you will see in every educational board’s subject list. The syllabus of this subject will be almost similar if we compare. This highlights that educational boards have prepared the curriculum in a stepwise manner for students of different standards. 

Chemistry subject deals with chemicals and their reactions. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board also has Chemistry as one of the major subjects. The syllabus of UP Board Chemistry 2023 for Class 11 has been released on UPMSP’s official website. You will get the latest UP Board Chemistry syllabus here in Hindi and English. Read the story to know more about the Chemistry syllabus Class 11 UP Board.

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Paper Structure



 

Question Paper Planning

  

1

Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च

1X6

06

2

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)

2X4

08

3

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)

2X4

08

4

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks)

3X4

12

5

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks)

4X4

16

6

क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)

5X2

10

7

क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)

5X2

10

Total

  

70

 

Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage



Units

Topic

Marks

1

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

07

2

Structure of Atom 

08

3

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

07

4

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

07

5

Chemical Thermodynamics

06

6

Equilibrium

08

7

Redox Reactions

07

8

Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 

10

9

Hydrocarbons

10

 

TOTAL

70

Note: There will be a question paper of 70 marks of 3 hours duration and there will be a practical test for 30 marks.

 

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Practical Exam Mark Distribution

 

Evaluation Scheme Of Examination

1

Theme-Based Experiment (1-4)

04 Marks

2

Volumetric Analysis (5)

08 Marks

3

Qualitative Analysis (6)

(a) Salt analysis

(b) Analysis of elements in organic compounds

06 Marks

02 Marks

4

class record and project work

05 Marks

5

Viva

05 Marks

Total

30

 

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PDF 

 

