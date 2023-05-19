UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: When we talk about the Science stream it is incomplete without Chemistry. Chemistry is an essential part of the Science curriculum. This is one of the subjects that you will see in every educational board’s subject list. The syllabus of this subject will be almost similar if we compare. This highlights that educational boards have prepared the curriculum in a stepwise manner for students of different standards.
Chemistry subject deals with chemicals and their reactions. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board also has Chemistry as one of the major subjects. The syllabus of UP Board Chemistry 2023 for Class 11 has been released on UPMSP’s official website. You will get the latest UP Board Chemistry syllabus here in Hindi and English. Read the story to know more about the Chemistry syllabus Class 11 UP Board.
UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Paper Structure
|
Question Paper Planning
|
1
|
Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च
|
1X6
|
06
|
2
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)
|
2X4
|
08
|
3
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)
|
2X4
|
08
|
4
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks)
|
3X4
|
12
|
5
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks)
|
4X4
|
16
|
6
|
क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)
|
5X2
|
10
|
7
|
क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)
|
5X2
|
10
|
Total
|
70
Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked
UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage
|
Units
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
1
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
07
|
2
|
Structure of Atom
|
08
|
3
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
07
|
4
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
07
|
5
|
Chemical Thermodynamics
|
06
|
6
|
Equilibrium
|
08
|
7
|
Redox Reactions
|
07
|
8
|
Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
10
|
9
|
Hydrocarbons
|
10
|
|
TOTAL
|
70
Note: There will be a question paper of 70 marks of 3 hours duration and there will be a practical test for 30 marks.
UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Practical Exam Mark Distribution
|
Evaluation Scheme Of Examination
|
1
|
Theme-Based Experiment (1-4)
|
04 Marks
|
2
|
Volumetric Analysis (5)
|
08 Marks
|
3
|
Qualitative Analysis (6)
(a) Salt analysis
(b) Analysis of elements in organic compounds
|
06 Marks
02 Marks
|
4
|
class record and project work
|
05 Marks
|
5
|
Viva
|
05 Marks
|
Total
|
30
UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24
