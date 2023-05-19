UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Chemistry Syllabus Class 11 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Chemistry. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: When we talk about the Science stream it is incomplete without Chemistry. Chemistry is an essential part of the Science curriculum. This is one of the subjects that you will see in every educational board’s subject list. The syllabus of this subject will be almost similar if we compare. This highlights that educational boards have prepared the curriculum in a stepwise manner for students of different standards.

Chemistry subject deals with chemicals and their reactions. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board also has Chemistry as one of the major subjects. The syllabus of UP Board Chemistry 2023 for Class 11 has been released on UPMSP’s official website. You will get the latest UP Board Chemistry syllabus here in Hindi and English. Read the story to know more about the Chemistry syllabus Class 11 UP Board.

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Paper Structure







Question Paper Planning 1 Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च 1X6 06 2 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks) 2X4 08 3 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks) 2X4 08 4 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks) 3X4 12 5 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks) 4X4 16 6 क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks) 5X2 10 7 क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks) 5X2 10 Total 70

Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage







Units Topic Marks 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 07 2 Structure of Atom 08 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 07 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 07 5 Chemical Thermodynamics 06 6 Equilibrium 08 7 Redox Reactions 07 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 10 9 Hydrocarbons 10 TOTAL 70

Note: There will be a question paper of 70 marks of 3 hours duration and there will be a practical test for 30 marks.

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Practical Exam Mark Distribution

Evaluation Scheme Of Examination 1 Theme-Based Experiment (1-4) 04 Marks 2 Volumetric Analysis (5) 08 Marks 3 Qualitative Analysis (6) (a) Salt analysis (b) Analysis of elements in organic compounds

06 Marks 02 Marks 4 class record and project work 05 Marks 5 Viva 05 Marks Total 30

UP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24







