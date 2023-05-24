UP Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board History Syllabus Class 11 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 History. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: History has always been an integral part of education as it helps people to understand the past based on which they can analyse the present that will become an important part to shape the future. Earlier History syllabi of different educational boards used to cover the content and objectives of higher education which has now been overtaken by societal needs, advancements in historical research and changing perspectives.

History is one of the important subjects offered by the Uttar Pradesh Board (UP Board). The subject lies on the 128 number in the subject list for UP Board Class 11. Class 11 UP Board syllabus is distributed into four sections which are Early Societies, Empires, Changing Traditions, and Towards Modernisation. These sections are further divided into various topics covered in different chapters. To know the proper and complete syllabus for UP Class 11 History read this post. The free downloadable pdf is attached to visualise the syllabus better and get the syllabus for further use.

UP Board Class 11 History Exam Paper Structure

The question paper will be 100 marks. 33 marks will be the minimum passing score.

Types of Questions Number of Questions Marks Total Multiple Choice Questions 10 1 10 Very Short Answer Type Questions 5 2 10 Short Answer Type Questions 6 5 30 Long Answer Type Questions 3 10 30 Map 5 02 10 Historical Events 10 1 10 Total 39 100

UP Board Class 11 History Syllabus Course Structure

Fundamentals Of World History Section Title Section No. Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks EARLY SOCIETIES 1 15 1 Early City: Writing and City Life EMPIRES 2 25 2 An Empire Across Three Continents 3 Nomadic Empires CHANGING TRADITIONS 3 25 4 The Three Orders 5 Changing Cultural Traditions

TOWARDS MODERNISATION 4 25 6 Displacing Indigenous Peoples 7 Paths to Modernisation 8 Map work of the related Themes 10 Total 100

UP Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24

The government of India recently have taken certain measures to help students learn better. The government have launched an online portal called SWAYAM MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses) for students. On this portal, you will be able to find recorded lectures of experts on various subjects and topics that you can use now and later as well. To know more about the Indian Government's measures in the field of education refer to the links below:

Related: