UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 English. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board is a well-known state-level educational board which is also known by its complete name as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, उत्तर प्रदेश)/ UPMSP or Uttar Pradesh Board. As it is clear from its name the Board takes care of the education system of schools located in the geographical boundaries of Uttar Pradesh with affiliation from UP Board.

UP Board is known for its largest student occupancy in the world in terms of numbers. Thus every year a huge number of students sit for higher education and intermediate UP Board examinations. Other classes are also included in the UP Board curriculum but their result is not published like 10th and 12th.

There are various language subjects UP Board offers to its students. English is one of them. This subject is not just a language but an essential skill every student should possess. UP Board Class 11 English subject code in the list is 117. The syllabus of English for Class 11 UP Board is divided into four sections:

Section Marks Allocated Section A- Reading (15 Marks) Section B- Writing (20 Marks) Section C- Grammar (25 Marks) Section D- Literature (40 Marks) Total 100 Marks

This article explains the English UP Board Class 11 syllabus. Read the complete post to have a clear idea of what needs to be covered for your academic year 2023-24. The article also provides a free pdf that can be downloaded at the tail of the article.

UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24

There will be one question paper of 100 marks

Section Marks Section A – Reading- 15 Marks 1. One long unseen passage followed by three short-answer questions and three vocabulary-based questions 4x3=12(Short Questions) 3x1=3(vocabulary) Section B – Writing- 20 Marks 2. Note-making and summary 05 3. Article /Essay 08 4. Letter to the Editor/ complaint letters/Business letter (Placing orders/booking or cancellation/making enquiries etc) 07 Section C – Grammar- 25 Mark 5. Ten Questions (MCQ /very short answer type questions) based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax and vocabulary items like idioms and phrases/phrasal verbs, synonyms, antonyms, one-word substitution, and homophones. 2x10=20 6. Translation from Hindi to English. (7 to 8 sentences) 05 Section D – Literature - 40 Marks Hornbill – Text Book 25 marks Prose 7. One long answer type question. 07 8. Two short answer-type questions. 4+4=8 Poetry 9. Three short answer type questions based on a given poetry extract. 2x3=6 10. Central idea. 04 Note- Questions related to the identification of the following figures of speech will be included in the poetry section- (Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia) Snapshot – Supplementary Reader - 15 marks 11. One long answer type question. 07 12. Two short answer type questions. 4+4=8

Prescribed Content

HORNBILL (Text Book)

Prose

The Portrait of a Lady We’re Not Afraid to Die……….if We Can All Be Together Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues The Ailing Planet: The Green Movement’s Role The Adventure Silk Road

Poetry-

A Photograph The Laburnum Top The Voice of the Rain Childhood Father to son

SNAPSHOTS (Supplementary Reader)

The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse The Address Mother’s Day Birth 5. The Tale of Melon City

Note- No book has been prescribed for grammar. Students can select any book recommended by the subject teacher.

