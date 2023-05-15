UP Board Class 11 Kannada Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Kannada. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 Kannada Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board/UPMSP is the oldest educational board setup in India. It was established in 1921. The first examination under UP Board was conducted in 1923 and this board started directly with the 10+2 system of examination. Before 1913 the University of Prayagraj used to conduct these examinations. As per UP Board itself, this board is the biggest examining body in the world. The four regional offices of UP Board are set in Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly, and Prayagraj. Read the complete history of UP Board to confirm the mentioned information.

UP Board follows a diverse curriculum with multiple lingual enhancement subjects. For example, Hindi, English, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic, Parsi and many more. The major emphasis is on Indian languages. This article is designed to elaborate on the detailed syllabus of the Kannada language for the Class 11 UP Board. The syllabus is the latest as released by UP Board for the 2023-24 academic year. The exam paper for Kannada will be of 3 hours and comprise 100 marks. Continue reading to know the topic-wise mark distribution.

UP Board Class 11 Kannada Syllabus 2023-24

You may download the Kannada Class 11 syllabus from upmsp.edu.in from their Syllabus/पाठ्यक्रम section. Or else, to save your time you can check the syllabus here. The below-mentioned is the UP Board Class 11 Kannada syllabus. The syllabus is not lengthy and just divided into 7 parts. The pdf of the syllabus is attached at the end of this article.

To have a better view of the syllabus click on the link below to download the pdf.

