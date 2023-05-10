UP Board Class 11  General Hindi Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 General Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the state-level board that conducts UP Board examinations every year. The UP Board examinations cover classes 10 and 12. The mode of the exams is offline (except during the pandemic). Lakhs of students enrol into UP Board from which a significant portion falls in UP Board Class 11. The curriculum of Class 11 is set in such a way as to help students get ready for their Class 12 UP Board exams.

This article is about the General Hindi syllabus of UP Board Class 11. This subject is different from Hindi and owns a separate syllabus to follow. The subject code for Hindi is 101 whereas for General Hindi it is 102. So don’t get confused between these two. In the syllabus of General Hindi for Class 11 of UPMSP, you will find the division of the syllabus into two parts (खण्ड). Part one (खण्ड क) is about Prose, poetry, block poetry, drama and story. Part two (खण्ड ख) is about Sanskrit- Prose, poetry, essay, elements of poetic beauty, Sanskrit and Hindi grammar and letter writing. Marks for each part are mentioned along them. Continue reading to know more.

UP Board Class 11 General Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

