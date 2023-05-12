UP Board Class 11  Punjabi Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article is about the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Punjabi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School (Class 10) and Intermediate Education (Class 12), shortly known as the UP Board was established in 1921. The main headquarters of UP Board is located in Allahabad city of Uttar Pradesh, India. This board is responsible for conducting high school and intermediate-level examinations for UPMSP-affiliated schools. UP Board also prescribes the courses and textbooks for the students, as well as evaluates the student and school performance through the examinations.

As per the past record, UP Board high school and intermediate examinations conducts in the month of February and March every year. The board releases the exam schedule well in advance, allowing students to prepare for their exams. Hindi, English, mathematics, science, social science, and a range of other optional subjects offered by UP Board.

Punjabi is one of the subjects UP Board offers to Class 11 and 12 students. The subject code is 106. The paper for UP Board Class 11 Punjabi is of 3 hours duration with a weightage of 100 marks. UP Board has released the syllabus for most of the subjects that also include Punjabi. This article is about to discuss the syllabus of the Punjabi language. Continue reading to know more.

UP Board Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24

To download the syllabus pdf from the UPMSP official website follow the step given below.

Step 1: Search the official website of UPMSP which is upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for the Syllabus/पाठ्यक्रम tab on the main taskbar.

Step 3: A sheet for Class 9 to 12 syllabi will open. Click on the Download button for your desired subject.









Click on the link below to get the syllabus pdf.

