UP Board Class 11 Tamil Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Tamil. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 Tamil Syllabus 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, उत्तर प्रदेश) abbreviated as UPMSP is known by various names like UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board. It is a state-level board of Uttar Pradesh and is known for the highest student registration in the world. UP Board is the oldest Indian board established before Independence. The curriculum of this board is diverse including a variety of subjects.

As per the curriculum list released by UP Board, there are more than 100 subjects offered in the domain of language, Science, Arts, Humanities, Commerce, and Technology. The list of language subjects includes many of the Indian languages. One of them is Tamil. The subject code for the Tamil language subject is 114.

UP Board is also known for its tough checking of papers thus it becomes difficult to score high in UP Boards. Well no worries, if you will start now then the time will be enough to cover and prepare the whole syllabus. To help you with the syllabus of Class 11 Tamil UP Board we have designed this article. Read the syllabus and download its pdf file.

UP Board Class 11 Tamil Syllabus 2023-24

Uttar Pradesh Board holds the data of the highest student registration. Its headquarters is in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. All the updates and notifications of UP Board are released on their website. You can download the Class 11 Tamil syllabus as well. The site is upmsp.edu.in where you will find all the essential information. In the पाठ्यक्रम tab towards the left, you will be able to find the syllabi of all the subjects.

The UP Board Tamil syllabus for Class 11 comprises गद्य (prose), निबन्ध (essay), and अनुवाद (translation). Check below the complete syllabus and pdf to download.







As per the syllabus, the Tamil paper for Class 11 UP Board will be of 3 hours duration with 100 marks weightage. The topic wise-weightage is given in the syllabus. Follow the syllabus and get great marks. To download the Tamil syllabus pdf of Class 11 UP Board click on the link below.

