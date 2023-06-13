UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Accountancy Syllabus Class 12 : UP Board has released the new syllabus for Class 12 2023-24. Get here Class 12 Accountancy detailed syllabus in Hindi and English. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, उत्तर प्रदेश) has released its new syllabus which will be applicable for 2024 UP Board examinations. The syllabus is released for classes 9 to 12 in the Hindi language on the official website of UPMSP. After the completion of summer vacations, the emphasis will remain on covering the syllabus on time. Thus, it is important for students and tutors to have a copy of the latest उत्तर प्रदेश बोर्ड syllabus. The new syllabus covers the course structure, detailed topics and practical related information (for applicable subjects).

In this article, the detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 11 Accountancy is discussed which is one of the main subjects of the Commerce stream. Understanding this subject is a tough tunnel to cross. We believe, having a detailed syllabus makes the preparation easy. Read and download the syllabus copy from here.

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects) Download PDF

UP Board Class 11 Accounts Course Structure 2023-24

Part 1: Financial Accounting Marks Unit 1 I Accounting An Introduction 10 Ii Fundamentals Of Accounting Unit 2 I Recording Of Transactions - 1 10 Ii Recording Of Transactions - 2 Unit 3 I Bank Reconciliation Statement 15 Ii Rectification Of Trial And Error Unit 4 Depreciation, Provision And Reserve 20 Total 55 Part 2: Financial Accounting Unit 5 I Financial Statement - 1 25 Ii Financial Statement - 2 Unit 6 I Database Structure For Accounting 20 Ii Accounting System Using Database Management System Total 45

