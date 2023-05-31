UP Board Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board NCC Syllabus Class 11 : Get here UP Board Class 11 NCC syllabus 2023-24 in English and Hindi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a youth organisation in India that aims to develop character, leadership, discipline, and a spirit of adventure among the country's youth. It is one of the largest uniformed youth organisations in the world, with a presence in schools and colleges across the nation. Its motto is “Unity and Discipline” which seeks to build a sense of national pride and dedication in cadets for the welfare of the nation.

Almost every educational board have integrated NCC as a subject in their curriculum. The same is done by UP Board. UP Board NCC Class 11 subject is divided into theory and practical parts. Each segment has its definite percentage to contribute to the results. Read this article to know the detailed UP Board Class 11 NCC syllabus. You will find the course structure along with the syllabus pdf for effective preparation for your exams.

UP Board Class 11 NCC Course Structure 2023-24

Objective of the course as per the UP Board- To orient the students in nation-building and development, to provide them with character-building leadership qualities and special skills as well as to make them aware of problems like security, social political, economic, environmental health security and disaster management. To create awareness about the challenges, so that their future can become bright, progressive and disciplined.

National Cadet Corps (N.C.C.) will be taught as an optional subject. It will have only one written question paper of 70 marks and a practical test of 30 marks, the total passing marks will be 33. It will be necessary to pass written and practical examinations separately.

Theory Part (70 Marks) Unit Marks Unit-1 National Cadet Corps 10 Unit-2 National Integration and Secularism 10 Unit - 3 Military History and Wars 10 Unit-4 Civil Challenges And Communication System 08 Unit-5 Disaster Management and Internal Challenges 07 Unit-6 Social Awareness and Community Development 09 Unit-7 Awareness Of Health And Hygiene 08 Unit-8 Environmental and Water Conservation 08 Practical Part (30 Marks) Map Reading 10 Prismatic Compass Service 10 Viva Voce And Drill Test 10

