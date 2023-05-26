UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Geography Course Structure 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Geography syllabus is divided into theory and practical portions. The total marks allocated to this subject are 100 out of which theory and practical individually share a fixed percentage. Check the table below to understand the mark distribution.

Theory Paper

70 Marks
  • Section A (खंड क)

30 Marks
  • Map

05 Marks
  • Section B (खंड ख)

30 Marks
  • Map

05 Marks

Practical (खंड ग)

30 Marks
  • Written Exam (Attempt any 4 out of 6 questions)

20 Marks
  • Practical Record

05 Marks
  • Viva

05 Marks

 

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

 

Fundamental of Human Geography

 

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

UNIT 1 Geography as a Discipline

  

1

Geography as a Discipline

UNIT 2 The Earth

  

2

The Origin and Evolution of the Earth

3

Interior of the Earth

4

Distribution of oceans and continents

UNIT 3 Landforms

  

4

Geomorphic Processes

5

Landform and their Evolution

UNIT 4 Climate

  

7

Composition and Structure of Atmosphere

8

Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature

9

Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems

10

Water in the Atmosphere

11

World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)

UNIT 5 Water (Oceans)

  

12

Water (Oceans)

13

Movements of Ocean Water

UNIT 6 Life on the Earth

  

14

Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
 

Map Work
 

India Physical Environment

  

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

UNIT 1 Introduction

  

1

India- Location

UNIT 2 Physiography

  

2

Structure and Physiography

3

Drainage System

UNIT 3 Climate Vegetation and Soil

  

4

Climate

5

Natural Vegetation

UNIT 4 Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management

  

6

Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the

form of Projects and presentation)

Map

  

Geography Practical Part 1

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

1

Introduction to Maps

2

Map Scale

3

Latitude Longitude and Time

4

Map Projections

5

Topographical Maps

6

Introduction to Remote Sensing



UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

