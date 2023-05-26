UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, is commonly referred to as the UP Board. Class 10 and 12 board exams are administered by the UP Board to students who are enrolled in its programs in Uttar Pradesh.
In this article, students will learn about the detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 11 Geography 2023-24. The syllabus is the latest and is released by the UP Board itself on its website upmsp.edu.in. Students can check the Geography Class 11 UP Board syllabus in Hindi and English to understand it better. A free pdf is available to download.
UP Board Class 11 Geography Course Structure 2023-24
UP Board Class 11 Geography syllabus is divided into theory and practical portions. The total marks allocated to this subject are 100 out of which theory and practical individually share a fixed percentage. Check the table below to understand the mark distribution.
|
Theory Paper
|
70 Marks
|
|
30 Marks
|
|
05 Marks
|
|
30 Marks
|
|
05 Marks
|
Practical (खंड ग)
|
30 Marks
|
|
20 Marks
|
|
05 Marks
|
|
05 Marks
UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (English)
|Fundamental of Human Geography
|
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
UNIT 1 Geography as a Discipline
|
1
|
Geography as a Discipline
|
UNIT 2 The Earth
|
2
|
The Origin and Evolution of the Earth
|
3
|
Interior of the Earth
|
4
|
Distribution of oceans and continents
|
UNIT 3 Landforms
|
4
|
Geomorphic Processes
|
5
|
Landform and their Evolution
|
UNIT 4 Climate
|
7
|
Composition and Structure of Atmosphere
|
8
|
Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature
|
9
|
Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
|
10
|
Water in the Atmosphere
|
11
|
World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
|
UNIT 5 Water (Oceans)
|
12
|
Water (Oceans)
|
13
|
Movements of Ocean Water
|
UNIT 6 Life on the Earth
|
14
|
Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
|
Map Work
|
India Physical Environment
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
UNIT 1 Introduction
|
1
|
India- Location
|
UNIT 2 Physiography
|
2
|
Structure and Physiography
|
3
|
Drainage System
|
UNIT 3 Climate Vegetation and Soil
|
4
|
Climate
|
5
|
Natural Vegetation
|
UNIT 4 Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management
|
6
|
Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the
form of Projects and presentation)
|
Map
Geography Practical Part 1
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
1
|
Introduction to Maps
|
2
|
Map Scale
|
3
|
Latitude Longitude and Time
|
4
|
Map Projections
|
5
|
Topographical Maps
|
6
|
Introduction to Remote Sensing
UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)
