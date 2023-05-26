UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Geography Syllabus Class 11 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Geography. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, is commonly referred to as the UP Board. Class 10 and 12 board exams are administered by the UP Board to students who are enrolled in its programs in Uttar Pradesh.

In this article, students will learn about the detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 12 Geography 2023-24. The syllabus is the latest and is released by the UP Board itself on its website upmsp.edu.in. Students can check the Geography Class 12 UP Board syllabus in Hindi and English to understand it better. A free pdf is available to download.

UP Board Class 11 Geography Course Structure 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Geography syllabus is divided into theory and practical portions. The total marks allocated to this subject are 100 out of which theory and practical individually share a fixed percentage. Check the table below to understand the mark distribution.

Theory Paper 70 Marks Section A (खंड क) 30 Marks Map 05 Marks Section B (खंड ख) 30 Marks Map 05 Marks Practical (खंड ग) 30 Marks Written Exam (Attempt any 4 out of 6 questions) 20 Marks Practical Record 05 Marks Viva 05 Marks

UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

Fundamental of Human Geography Chapter No. Chapter Name UNIT 1 Geography as a Discipline 1 Geography as a Discipline UNIT 2 The Earth 2 The Origin and Evolution of the Earth 3 Interior of the Earth 4 Distribution of oceans and continents UNIT 3 Landforms 4 Geomorphic Processes 5 Landform and their Evolution UNIT 4 Climate 7 Composition and Structure of Atmosphere 8 Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature 9 Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems 10 Water in the Atmosphere 11 World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation) UNIT 5 Water (Oceans) 12 Water (Oceans) 13 Movements of Ocean Water UNIT 6 Life on the Earth 14 Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation) Map Work India Physical Environment Chapter No. Chapter Name UNIT 1 Introduction 1 India- Location UNIT 2 Physiography 2 Structure and Physiography 3 Drainage System UNIT 3 Climate Vegetation and Soil 4 Climate 5 Natural Vegetation UNIT 4 Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management 6 Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of Projects and presentation) Map

Geography Practical Part 1

Chapter No. Chapter Name 1 Introduction to Maps 2 Map Scale 3 Latitude Longitude and Time 4 Map Projections 5 Topographical Maps 6 Introduction to Remote Sensing







UP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

Related: