UP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: The UP Board syllabus refers to the educational curriculum followed by the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education. It encompasses a wide range of subjects and topics designed to provide a comprehensive education to students. The syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, and various vocational courses. It is carefully structured to meet the academic needs of students at different grade levels, ensuring a balanced learning experience. The syllabus focuses on fostering critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and practical knowledge. It undergoes periodic updates to align with current educational standards, ensuring students receive a holistic education and are well-prepared for their future endeavours.
Here you will get the syllabus for UP Board Class 11 Business Studies 2023-24. The syllabus is provided by the UP Board on its official website in Hindi. This could be a barrier to many students in terms of understanding the language. For such reasons, we have translated the course structure for you in English as well. Read and download the syllabus PDF.
UP Board Class 11 Business Studies Course Structure
In UP Board Class 11 Business Studies syllabus there are two parts which comprise six units. Each unit contains two chapters. Thus, there are a total of twelve chapters that you need to cover in your Business Studies subject.
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Part 1: Foundations of Business
|
|
Unit 1
|
|
1
|
Nature and Purpose of Business
|
18
|
2
|
Forms of Business Organisations
|
Unit 2
|
|
3
|
Public, Private and Global Enterprises
|
16
|
4
|
Business Services
|
Unit 3
|
|
5
|
Emerging Modes of Business
|
16
|
6
|
Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
|
Part 2: Business Organisation, Finance and Trade
|
|
Unit 4
|
|
7
|
Company Formation
|
16
|
8
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
Unit 5
|
|
9
|
Small Business
|
16
|
10
|
Internal Trade
|
Unit 6
|
|
11
|
International Business - 1
|
18
|
12
|
International Business - 2
|
|
Total
|
100
UP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24
|
Download UP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
