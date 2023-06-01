UP Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Home Science is a multidisciplinary subject that encompasses various aspects of managing and enhancing the quality of life within a home setting. Science, arts, and management are its combined elements to promote the overall well-being of individuals and families. The subject covers nutrition, food preservation, clothing and textiles, interior design, child development, family dynamics, and resource management.

Students with Home Science learn about the importance of nutrition and its impact on health. They acquire knowledge about balanced diets, meal planning, and food preparation techniques. They also explore food preservation methods to ensure food safety and minimise wastage. You will find all these similar topics in the UP Board Class 11 Home Science syllabus that has been released on UP Board’s official website. The syllabus explains the unit-wise marks distribution, theory and practical course structure and other important information. Read this article to know the Class 11 UP Board Home Science syllabus 2023-24 and download its pdf. 

UP Board Class 11 Home Science Course Structure 2023-24

There will be a written test for 70 marks and a practical test for 30 marks. Minimum passing marks 23 and 10 total marks 33 (only for girls).



Theory

Part 1

Unit

Marks

Unit-1 Understanding Self-Adolescence

20

Unit-2 Understanding Of Family, Community And Society

20

Part 2

Unit 3 - Childhood

15

Unit 4 - Adulthood

15

Total

70



Instructions For Practical

Practical :- 30 marks

Sewing Art - 5 Marks

Cooking - 5 marks

Embroidery Art - 5 marks

Project work - 6 marks

Verbal - 6 marks

Dyeing Art (Tie & Dye) - 3 Marks

Total - 30 Marks

 

UP Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

Check the detailed and latest Class 11 UP Board Home Science syllabus in Hindi here. Download the free pdf for further use.

Download UP Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

