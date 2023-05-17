UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12  Syllabus 2023-24: This article is about the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 English. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf. 

Download UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
UP Board Class 12  English Syllabus 2023-24: Education Boards or Educational Boards are also known by the name of Examination Boards. These are the authorities responsible for handling and administering the educational assessments, certifications, and examinations. Ensuring quality control, standardization, and accountability in the education system is one of the crucial roles of these educational boards. Some of the key responsibilities of examination boards are:

  • Curriculum Development
  • Examination Administration
  • Certification and Grading
  • Standardization and Quality Assurance
  • Policy Development
  • Teacher Training and Development

The educational boards can be national or state-level. For example; CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is a national-level board whereas, UPMSP/UP Board is a state-level educational board. UPMSP's full form is Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. It is the largest educational board globally to acquire the highest number of students in a single academic year. UP Board has already released the syllabi of its subjects. To check the syllabus visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Here, we will provide detailed information on the latest released English syllabus for the Class 12 UP Board. This English syllabus is for both, grammar and literature. UP Board Class 12 English syllabus is distributed into four sections. Check the below table to understand the four sections and their individual weightage.

 

Section

Marks Allocated

Section A- Reading

(15 Marks)

Section B- Writing 

(20 Marks)

Section C- Grammar

(25 Marks)

Section D- Literature

(40 Marks)

Total

100 Marks

 

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24

Below is the UP Board Class 12 English syllabus 2023-24 which is divided into section A, B, C, and D. Each section have certain topics mentioned. The section-wise and topic-wise weightage is given in the table below. Read the syllabus carefully and download the free pdf.

 

There will be one question paper of 100 marks. 

Section

Marks

Section A- Reading 

15marks

1. One long unseen passage followed by four short answer type questions and three vocabulary questions. 

4x3=12(short answer questions) 3x1=3(vocabulary)

Section B- Writing

20 marks 

2. Article/(Descriptive, Argumentative/ autobiographical) in about 100 to 150 words

10

3. Letter to the Editor/ complaint letters/Business letter (Placing orders/ Booking or cancellation / making enquiries etc) 

10

Section C- Grammar 

25 marks

4. Ten questions (MCQ and very short answer type questions) based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax and vocabulary items like Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones

10x2=20

5. Translation from Hindi to English (7 to 8 Sentences) 

5

Section D- Literature

40 marks  

Flamingo- Text book

  
Prose  

6. Two short answer type questions 

4+4=8  

7. One long answer type question 

7

Poetry 

  

8. Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract

3x2=6 

Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be included in the poetry section- (Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia). 

9. Central idea of the given poem 

4

Vistas- Supplementary Reader

  

10 . Two short answer type questions

4+4=8

11 . One long answer type question

7

 

Following books are prescribed:-  

 

Flamingo- TextBook 

 

  • PROSE

 

1. The Last Lesson

Alphonse Daudet

2. Lost Spring 

Anees Jung

3. Deep Water

William Douglas  

4. The Rattrap 

Selma Lagerlof  

5. Indigo

Louis Fischer  

6. Poets And Pancakes 

Asokamitran

7. The Interview-Part I And Part II 

Christopher Silvester  

8. Going Places 

A.R.Barton 

 

  • POETRY

 

1. My Mother At Sixty-Six

Kamala Das

2. Keeping Quiet 

Pablo Neruda

3. A Thing Of Beauty 

John Keats

4. A Road Side Stand

Robert Frost

5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

Adrienne Rich 

 

  • Vistas- Supplementary Reader



1. The Third Level 

Jack Finney 

2. The Tiger King

Kalki

3. Journey to the end of the Earth 

Tishani Doshi 

4. The Enemy

Pearl S. Buck

5. On the Face of it 

Susan Hill

6. Memories of Childhood 

Zitkala Sa & Bama

 

Note- No book has been prescribed for grammar. Students can select any book recommended by the subject teacher. 

 

Download UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

 

