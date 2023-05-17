UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article is about the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 English. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24: Education Boards or Educational Boards are also known by the name of Examination Boards. These are the authorities responsible for handling and administering the educational assessments, certifications, and examinations. Ensuring quality control, standardization, and accountability in the education system is one of the crucial roles of these educational boards. Some of the key responsibilities of examination boards are:

Curriculum Development

Examination Administration

Certification and Grading

Standardization and Quality Assurance

Policy Development

Teacher Training and Development

The educational boards can be national or state-level. For example; CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is a national-level board whereas, UPMSP/UP Board is a state-level educational board. UPMSP's full form is Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. It is the largest educational board globally to acquire the highest number of students in a single academic year. UP Board has already released the syllabi of its subjects. To check the syllabus visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Here, we will provide detailed information on the latest released English syllabus for the Class 12 UP Board. This English syllabus is for both, grammar and literature. UP Board Class 12 English syllabus is distributed into four sections. Check the below table to understand the four sections and their individual weightage.

Section Marks Allocated Section A- Reading (15 Marks) Section B- Writing (20 Marks) Section C- Grammar (25 Marks) Section D- Literature (40 Marks) Total 100 Marks

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24

Below is the UP Board Class 12 English syllabus 2023-24 which is divided into section A, B, C, and D. Each section have certain topics mentioned. The section-wise and topic-wise weightage is given in the table below. Read the syllabus carefully and download the free pdf.

There will be one question paper of 100 marks.

Section Marks Section A- Reading 15marks 1. One long unseen passage followed by four short answer type questions and three vocabulary questions. 4x3=12(short answer questions) 3x1=3(vocabulary) Section B- Writing 20 marks 2. Article/(Descriptive, Argumentative/ autobiographical) in about 100 to 150 words 10 3. Letter to the Editor/ complaint letters/Business letter (Placing orders/ Booking or cancellation / making enquiries etc) 10 Section C- Grammar 25 marks 4. Ten questions (MCQ and very short answer type questions) based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax and vocabulary items like Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones 10x2=20 5. Translation from Hindi to English (7 to 8 Sentences) 5 Section D- Literature 40 marks Flamingo- Text book Prose 6. Two short answer type questions 4+4=8 7. One long answer type question 7 Poetry 8. Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract 3x2=6 Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be included in the poetry section- (Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia). 9. Central idea of the given poem 4 Vistas- Supplementary Reader 10 . Two short answer type questions 4+4=8 11 . One long answer type question 7

Following books are prescribed:-

Flamingo- TextBook

PROSE

1. The Last Lesson Alphonse Daudet 2. Lost Spring Anees Jung 3. Deep Water William Douglas 4. The Rattrap Selma Lagerlof 5. Indigo Louis Fischer 6. Poets And Pancakes Asokamitran 7. The Interview-Part I And Part II Christopher Silvester 8. Going Places A.R.Barton

POETRY

1. My Mother At Sixty-Six Kamala Das 2. Keeping Quiet Pablo Neruda 3. A Thing Of Beauty John Keats 4. A Road Side Stand Robert Frost 5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers Adrienne Rich

Vistas- Supplementary Reader







1. The Third Level Jack Finney 2. The Tiger King Kalki 3. Journey to the end of the Earth Tishani Doshi 4. The Enemy Pearl S. Buck 5. On the Face of it Susan Hill 6. Memories of Childhood Zitkala Sa & Bama

Note- No book has been prescribed for grammar. Students can select any book recommended by the subject teacher.

