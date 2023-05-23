UP Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Maths Syllabus Class 12 : This article is about the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Mathematics. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Calculations are an essential part of human knowledge. Without these many things that we experience with new technology won’t be possible. Flying aeroplanes to driving cars, construction, medicine, etc. are difficult to create if the calculation part is removed. Maths or Mathematics is the subject that comprises the operations to do these calculations. The four basic mathematical operations are addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. If you are the master of these four then no one can stop you from becoming a good mathematician.

All educational boards have Maths as one of their subjects. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board has recently published the syllabus for Class 12 Maths for the academic year 2023-24. The syllabus comprises of six units with variable marks allocated to each. Knowing the syllabus and unit-wise mark distribution is essential to score high in exams. Thus, to check the UP Board Class 12 Maths syllabus and its unit-wise weightage refer to the content below.

UP Board Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

No Units Marks 1 Relations and Functions 10 2 Algebra 15 3 Calculus 44 4 Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry 18 5 Linear Programming 05 6 Probability 08 TOTAL 100

UP Board Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

