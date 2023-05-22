UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Biology Syllabus Class 12 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Biology. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Nelson Mandela once said. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” We believe we all can agree to that. In the past few decades, the Indian education system has improved and as per the 2011 report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the literacy rate has increased. The major contribution to this exponential growth is given by the educational boards, at both national and state levels.

The biggest educational board in the world in terms of the number of students is the UP board. This board takes care of the educational status of Uttar Pradesh only and thus is one of the state boards of India. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board or UPMSP has recently released the syllabi for the subjects covered in UP Board Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. Check the syllabus on its official website upmsp.edu.in.

Here in this article, we have taken one of the major subjects of the Class 12 UP Board to discuss its syllabus. The subject is Biology (153). It is an important subject for Science stream students who will be sitting for their board exams this year. Continue reading to know the syllabus.

UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

UP Board has released the latest syllabi for the academic year 2023-24 including Class 12 Biology. The syllabus of Biology comprises of five units. To have a look at the unit-wise weightage check the table below.

Unit Topic Marks 1 Reproduction 14 2 Genetics and Evolution 18 3 Biology and Human Welfare 14 4 Biotechnology and its Applications 10 5 Ecology and Environment 14

TOTAL 70

UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

You have already checked the units covered in the Class 12 Biology UP Board. Now it's time to check the topics covered in them.

To have a pdf of this above-described syllabus click on the link provided below.

