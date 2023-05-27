UP Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Business Studies Syllabus Class 12 : Get here UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Business Studies in English and Hindi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Business Studies is one of the critical subjects and emerging more with time. Students who are aspiring to thrive in the dynamic landscape of management and entrepreneurship have to study this subject to understand at least the basics of Business. With the interconnection of the technology and global economy knowing business is becoming more important. Important reasons why you should take Business Studies subject seriously:

Developing Entrepreneurial Mindset

Acquiring Core Business Skills

Real-World Applications

Understanding Economic Factors

Enhancing Communication and Collaboration Skills

Ethical Decision-Making

Business Studies is one of the important subjects in the UP Board curriculum followed for Commerce stream students. In the list of Class 12 subjects of UP Board this falls at number 157 which is its subject code. To know the detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 12 Business Studies refer to this article as it provides the syllabus in English as well as in Hindi language.

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects) Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

With the start of the new academic year 2023-24 Uttar Pradesh Board has released its syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. Students can check and download the syllabus of their subjects from the official website of UP Board or from the state board section of Jagran Josh. Below are the main topics covered in the Class 12 Business Studies syllabus in English.

Units Topic Part 1 Principles and Functions of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 2 Principles of Management 3 Business Environment 4 Planning 5 Organising 6 Staffing 7 Directing 8 Controlling Part 2 Business Finance and Marketing 9 Business Finance 10 Marketing 11 Consumer Protection 12 Entrepreneurship Development

UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 OUT! Download Class 10, and 12 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

If you want the Business Studies syllabus Class 12 UP Board in Hindi language then read it below. The Class 12 Business Studies syllabus UP Board is divided into two parts, Part 1 and Part 2. Read the topics covered under each part.

Related:





