UP Board Class 12  General Hindi Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 General Hindi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics.

UP Board Class 12 General Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board examinations are conducted by the state-level board named Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Classes 10 and 12 are the main board examinations to emphasise on. Students in Class 12 standard of UPMSP will be sitting in the board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. This is just the beginning of the new academic year but should not be taken for granted as a strong foundation builds the tallest epitome. Thus, follow the routine of updating your subject knowledge daily.

To help the UP Class 12 students and make them aware of the new syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 we here bring the updated General Hindi (सामान्य हिंदी) Syllabus. The subject for this is 102. The syllabus is divided into two parts (खण्ड). Part one is खण्ड क and part two is खण्ड ख. खण्ड क is about the development of Hindi prose (हिन्दी गद्य का विकास), Development of poetic literature (काव्य साहित्य का विकास), etc. खण्ड ख is about the subtle differences in words (शब्दों में सूक्ष्म अन्तर), ambiguous words (अनेकार्थी शब्द), etc. There is more to the syllabus. To know the complete syllabus read this article and download the free pdf attached at the article tail.

UP Board Class 12 General Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

This completes the whole syllabus of General Hindi for UP Board Class 12. This subject is not the same as Hindi as they both follow different syllabi. The UP Board syllabus of General Hindi for Class 12 is given below. Click on the link to download the PDF.

