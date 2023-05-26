UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Accountancy Syllabus Class 12 : UP Board has released the new syllabus for Class 12 2023-24. Get here class 12 Accountancy detailed syllabus in Hindi and English. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Students often refer Accountancy subject as Accounts. It is a business language that also plays an essential role in financial management and organisational decision-making. It is a critical discipline that encompasses analysis, communication of financial information and interpretation.

UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board is a well-known educational body that runs the education flow in major schools of Uttar Pradesh. It ensures quality and complete education for its students. Being the biggest educational board globally in terms of student numbers makes UP Board highly known and recognised. UP Board follows the curriculum in Hindi and English. Accountancy is one of the major subjects for Class 12 UP Board students of the Commerce stream. The subject involves calculations and making large balance sheets. UP Board has released the syllabus for Class 12 Accountancy which can be checked here. You can download the syllabus pdf as well.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

Uttar Pradesh Board has recently released the syllabus for Class 12 on its official website upmsp.edu.in. You will be able to find the syllabus of other classes as well which include Class 9, 10, and 11. The syllabus pdfs are provided along with the subject name in a sheet format. You can see the syllabus in Hindi once you open the UP Board syllabus pdf. To help you understand the main topics of Class 12 Accounts UP Board in English we have translated the syllabus. Check the topics for UP Board Class 12 Accountancy, in English.

Part 1 Nonprofit Firms and Partnership Accounts Partnership Accounting Reconstitution Of Partnership Firm Retirement / Death Of A Partner Dissolution Of A Partnership Part 2 Analysis of Company Accounts and Financial Statements Share Capital Of The Company Share Capital Issue Of Debentures Company Financial Statement Accounting Ratios Cash Flow Statement

For students who are comfortable with Hindi, the syllabus is also provided in the Hindi Language. This same format syllabus is released by the UP Board for Class 12 Accountancy. You can check and download the syllabus pdf from here. The syllabus is divided into two parts. See the detailed topics covered in each part.

To have a better look at the syllabus click on the link below to download the free syllabus pdf.

