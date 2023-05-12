UP Board Class 12  Punjabi Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Punjabi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: The new academic year has started and students are in full enthusiasm. The previous academic year can be considered successful based on the student pass percentage in UP Board Class 12. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 UP Board students for the academic year 2022-23 was 75.52. Out of this, the boys’ pass percentage was 69.34 and the girls’ pass percentage was 83. Check the complete details on UPMSP UP Board Result 2023. The percentage of the first three toppers was 97.80, 97.20, and 97 per cent, respectively.

There are a total of 59 educational boards recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education in India(COBSE). UP Board is one of the educational boards on the list. Check the complete list of boards at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

UP Board Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24

To get into the list of top-rank holders preparation is the only key. Good preparation needs to have a clear path on which students have to walk to get to the top. The syllabus is one of the essential factors that help a student prepare for their exams. If we ask toppers they will agree to this. Studying without a syllabus is like grabbing a whole home for a picnic, you don’t know what will be necessary.

To help UP Board Class 12 students with their Punjabi subject we have framed this post. This includes the detailed syllabus of Class 12 Punjabi language. The subject code for Class 12 Punjabi language UP Board is 106. Students will be able to see the marks allocated to each topic. Check the syllabus below.

To get a better view of the syllabus refer to the link provided below and download the free pdf.

