UP Board Class 12 Tamil Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Tamil. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Tamil Syllabus 2023-24: India is known for its diverse landscape and so its education system. Indian students have proven themselves to be one of the best competitors when it comes to international level performance. This credit goes to the educational boards which frame the curriculum in a diverse way to ensure valuable exposure to the students. UP Board is world largest educational board in terms of students number. It is a state level board and covers the territory of Uttar Pradesh only.

UP Board is known by different names like Uttar Pradesh Board and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, उत्तर प्रदेश). This board was established in 1923 and is the oldest educational board of India. When it comes to the curriculum, UP Board’s syllabus frame is easy to understand and to the point. The syllabus released by UP Board comes with topic-wise weightage thus students can emphasis accordingly.

This article is to discuss the detailed syllabus of one of the Indian language offered by UP Board to its Class 12 students. That language is Tamil. Unlike many other boards, UP Board syllabus is segregated for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in separate pdf files. UP Board Tamil syllabus is provided below in this post. Continue reading to know more.

UP Board Class 12 Tamil Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Tamil syllabus for Class 12 is not very diverse but contain only to the point information. The marks for each topic are mentioned along with them which sum to make 100. Thus, Tamil theory paper for Class 12 UP Board will of 100 marks which need to be completed in 3 hours duration.

The UP Board Tamil Class 12 syllabus can directly be download from the official website of UP Board (upmsp.edu.in) or from Jagran Josh.

