UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: The new academic year has started and the school authorities have allowed the progression of the syllabus for this year. For Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 students the notification has already been published regarding the availability of the new syllabus on the official website of UP Board. Students can download the syllabi from the पाठ्यक्रम section.
To enhance the reach of the UP Board Chemistry syllabus Class 12 we have framed this article. You will find here the detailed question paper planning, unit-wise weightage, practical exam mark distribution, and topics covered in each unit. The syllabus also provides the suggested list of project topics. Read the article carefully to understand the UP Board Class 12 Chemistry syllabus.
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Paper Structure
|
Question Paper Planning
|
1
|
Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च
|
1X6
|
06
|
2
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)
|
2X4
|
08
|
3
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)
|
2X4
|
08
|
4
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks)
|
3X4
|
12
|
5
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks)
|
4X4
|
16
|
6
|
क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)
|
5X2
|
10
|
7
|
क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)
|
5X2
|
10
|
Total
|
70
Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage
|
Units
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
1
|
Solutions
|
7
|
2
|
Electrochemistry
|
9
|
3
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
7
|
4
|
d -and f -Block Elements
|
7
|
5
|
Coordination Compounds
|
7
|
6
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
6
|
7
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
6
|
8
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|
8
|
9
|
Amines
|
6
|
10
|
Biomolecules
|
7
|
|
TOTAL
|
70
Note:
- There will be a question paper of 70 marks of 3 hours duration and there will be a practical test for 30 marks.
- There will be one question paper for 70 marks and practical test for 30 marks. Minimum Passing Marks 23+10 33 Marks
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam Mark Distribution
|
External Evaluation
|
1
|
Qualitative Analysis (Simple Salts)
|
04 Marks
|
2
|
Volumetric Analysis (Simple Titration)
|
04 Marks
|
3
|
Subject Based Experiment
|
03 Marks
|
4
|
Viva
|
04 Marks
|
Total
|
15
|
Internal Evaluation
|
1
|
Project and Viva
|
08 Marks
|
2
|
Class/Practical record
|
04 Marks
|
3
|
Subject Based Experiment
|
03 Marks
|
Total
|
15
For individual students, 04 marks will be for oral instead of record.
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24
|Download UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
|Related Topics
|
UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 OUT! Download Class 10, and 12 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs