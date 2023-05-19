UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Chemistry Syllabus Class 12: This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Chemistry. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf. 

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: The new academic year has started and the school authorities have allowed the progression of the syllabus for this year. For Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 students the notification has already been published regarding the availability of the new syllabus on the official website of UP Board. Students can download the syllabi from the पाठ्यक्रम section. 

To enhance the reach of the UP Board Chemistry syllabus Class 12 we have framed this article. You will find here the detailed question paper planning, unit-wise weightage, practical exam mark distribution, and topics covered in each unit. The syllabus also provides the suggested list of project topics. Read the article carefully to understand the UP Board Class 12 Chemistry syllabus.

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Paper Structure



Question Paper Planning

  

1

Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च

1X6

06

2

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)

2X4

08

3

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)

2X4

08

4

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks)

3X4

12

5

क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks)

4X4

16

6

क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)

5X2

10

7

क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)

5X2

10

Total

  

70

 

Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

 

Units

Topic

Marks

1

Solutions

7

2

Electrochemistry

9

3

Chemical Kinetics

7

4

d -and f -Block Elements

7

5

Coordination Compounds

7

6

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

6

7

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

6

8

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

8

9

Amines

6

10

Biomolecules

7

 

TOTAL

70

 

Note: 

 

  • There will be a question paper of 70 marks of 3 hours duration and there will be a practical test for 30 marks.
  • There will be one question paper for 70 marks and practical test for 30 marks. Minimum Passing Marks 23+10 33 Marks

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam Mark Distribution

 

External Evaluation

1

Qualitative Analysis (Simple Salts)

04 Marks

2

Volumetric Analysis (Simple Titration)

04 Marks

3

Subject Based Experiment

03 Marks

4

Viva

04 Marks

Total

15



Internal Evaluation

1

Project and Viva

08 Marks

2

Class/Practical record

04 Marks

3

Subject Based Experiment

03 Marks

Total

15

 

For individual students, 04 marks will be for oral instead of record.

Download UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PDF 

 

