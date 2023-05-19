UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Chemistry Syllabus Class 12 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Chemistry. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: The new academic year has started and the school authorities have allowed the progression of the syllabus for this year. For Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 students the notification has already been published regarding the availability of the new syllabus on the official website of UP Board. Students can download the syllabi from the पाठ्यक्रम section.

To enhance the reach of the UP Board Chemistry syllabus Class 12 we have framed this article. You will find here the detailed question paper planning, unit-wise weightage, practical exam mark distribution, and topics covered in each unit. The syllabus also provides the suggested list of project topics. Read the article carefully to understand the UP Board Class 12 Chemistry syllabus.

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Paper Structure







Question Paper Planning 1 Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च 1X6 06 2 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks) 2X4 08 3 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks) 2X4 08 4 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks) 3X4 12 5 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks) 4X4 16 6 क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks) 5X2 10 7 क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks) 5X2 10 Total 70

Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

Units Topic Marks 1 Solutions 7 2 Electrochemistry 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 7 4 d -and f -Block Elements 7 5 Coordination Compounds 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 9 Amines 6 10 Biomolecules 7 TOTAL 70

Note:

There will be a question paper of 70 marks of 3 hours duration and there will be a practical test for 30 marks.

Minimum Passing Marks 23+10 33 Marks

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam Mark Distribution

External Evaluation 1 Qualitative Analysis (Simple Salts) 04 Marks 2 Volumetric Analysis (Simple Titration) 04 Marks 3 Subject Based Experiment 03 Marks 4 Viva 04 Marks Total 15







Internal Evaluation 1 Project and Viva 08 Marks 2 Class/Practical record 04 Marks 3 Subject Based Experiment 03 Marks Total 15

For individual students, 04 marks will be for oral instead of record.

